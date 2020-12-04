9 sustainable, ethical and organic kids’ clothing brands for your little one

Good for your kids and good for the earth.

Dress up your little one into the youngest fashion icon without hurting the environment.

The Extra Smile

From T-shirts to trousers and now even kids' facemasks, ethical brand The Extra Smile has it all!

It takes exceptional care with its manufacturing process, such as using as little water as possible and only working with growers who don't use pesticides.

Kalila Organics

Inspired by sunny days and island breezes, Kalila Organics' super soft kids wear features playful designs made in India with Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) - certified 100 per cent organic cotton.

Sea Apple

This independent childrenswear label has an extensive collection of organic clothes with fun original prints for infants and kids of up to 6 years. Check out its new-ins for pretty floral dresses and shirts made for girls and boys!

Hunter + Boo

Founded by sisters Beth and Sarah Medley, this award-winning ethical baby and kids wear label doesn't compromise on style or personality. They are also made with care to leave as light a footprint on the environment as possible.

Little Islanders

Little Islanders combines traditional craftsmanship with thoughtful design to produce contemporary slow fashion for little ones. Every piece is ethically sewn in Hong Kong on artisanal hand-loomed fabrics from the Philippines.

Frugi

This UK-based online store makes organic cotton clothes for babies, kids and mothers with factories in India, Turkey, Portugal and China.

We love their reversible outfits (perfect for accidental and unexpected spills!) and check out the nifty adjustable button up straps and waistbands on the clothes so that your kids can continue to wear them as they grow.

Little Suite

Founded in 2013, this online store has a wide selection of 100 per cent organic cotton clothing and natural products for babies and children. Insider tip: It is also the local distributor for Sapling Child Australia and Snuggle Me Organic.

OliveAnkara

Blending colourful African fabrics with modern designs, OliveAnkara offers handmade clothes for your wigglies under its OA kids arm. The slow fashion and zero-waste brand designs are so chic you might be tempted to find a matching outfit for yourself.

Le Conte Bear

Le Conte Bear combines style and comfort to bring you cute clothes, bibs, toys and more. It's comprehensive range of organic clothing is gentle on your little one's delicate skin, ensuring that your child is always cosy and snug.

This article was first published in The Finder.