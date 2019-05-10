9 tasty vegetarian burgers to try in Singapore

It's with good reason Singapore is a foodie haven.

You can find nearly anything to eat here-catering to various preferences and dietary restrictions.

And with the recent rise in popularity of the Impossible Burger, more and more burger franchises are introducing vegetarian burgers to cater to the growing number of consumers opting for the meatless option.

But with the sheer amount of food places to try, it's not easy picking the right one.

Here, we narrow down your search to the 9 vegetarian burger so good, even meat-lovers will enjoy:

VEGETARIAN BURGER IN SINGAPORE: 9 PLACES THAT SERVE THE BEST ONES

1. NOMVNOM

NomVnom offers 22 different types of vegetarian burgers.

Their patties are made in-house using soy, potatoes, mixed vegetables or mushrooms, or imported.

Popular choices include the Nom Nom ($7.90) or the A-lamak ($9.90) for its spicy kick.

2. SWENSEN'S

You can enjoy an American-style Impossible Burger at any of the 24 outlets from the largest Halal-certified restaurant chain in Singapore.

The Impossible Burger at Swensen's is topped with melted cheese and red onion rings while being served with their signature US Fries and coleslaw.

3. FATBURGER

Fatburger is the American fast casual restaurant chain known for its delicious burgers at affordable prices.

Enjoy their Impossible burger for only $12.90.

Upgrade and go "Fat" by adding $4.50 to get a side of fries and a drink.

4. PARK BENCH DELI

If you love cheese, then Park Bench Deli has a treat for you.

The Impossible Patty Melt ($24) is a gluten-free cheesy affair that'll leave you wanting more.

5. HANS IM GLÜCK

The German grill house celebrates its third year of opening with a refreshed menu which brings their burger options to a total of 16-including 7 vegetarian options.