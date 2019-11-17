9 things to say when your little one is being bossy

Read also

Navigating that route is tough as you want your child to be confident, yet not push the boundaries too much.

If you feel you have a bossy child, don't fret. Your child says those things or acts that way because he/she is mimicking behaviours seen at school or from other people.

Apply some positive parenting to guide your little one to less bossy behaviour while helping them to remain confident.

Here are some ways you can respond the next time your kid gets bossy!

1. "IT'S OKAY TO DO THINGS DIFFERENTLY"

It's common for bossy kids to start telling other people that they should stop how they're doing things.

"Draw like this" or "Pick this one" will pop out if you're playing a game or having some craft time.

If your child starts micromanaging how playtime goes, remind him/her which part of the activity is under his/her control. So this might mean reminding your little one that you can draw how you want, and he/she can draw how she wants.

This is especially useful if it's just the pair of you playing together. Doing so helps your child learn how to play and interact with others and will be carried over to different social settings.

2. "HOW WOULD JOHNNY FEEL ABOUT THAT?"

Sometimes, your child has every right to be bossy. For example, another child snatched a toy from my kid's hands.