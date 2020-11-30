9 thoughtful WFH Christmas gift ideas, because it's 2020

Chances are, you’d likely know someone who’s still working from home, be it co-workers or loved ones. If you’re in the market for a Christmas gift that they will enjoy or could upgrade their home office, here’s a guide to get you inspired.

1. Suninhome laptop tray, $23.99, from Amazon

Not that we’re encouraging to stay in bed all day (not judging if you are), but we’re all guilty of working from the comforts of our bed or couch. And that’s when a laptop tray comes in handy, whether to save you from a hunched back or a wobbly screen when you’re on that Zoom call.

This one has space-saving, foldable legs, and even a cup holder for your morning cuppa.

And on lazy Sunday mornings, it’s perfect for breakfast in bed or bingeing on your favourite Korean dramas.

2. Asobu Portable cold brew coffee maker, now $68, from Lazada

When that 3-in-1 coffee packet in your pantry doesn’t quite cut it, here’s when a coffee machine comes in handy. Of course, there are the likes of Nespresso and De’Longhi that’ll make a good cuppa with the touch of a button.

But cold brew lovers, especially, will appreciate this portable cold drip coffee maker from Asobu, which requires just standard medium coarse coffee granules.

Yes, you’ll have to steep it for 12 to 15 hours but you can add water the night before, leave it while you snooze, and wake up to a silky fresh brew. It also comes with a spill-proof carafe for coffee on the go.

3. Aurora10-Sheet Strip Cut Paper Shredder, $80, from Lazada

Having a home office also means paperwork, mail and more are likely to pile up. For documents with important info, it’s always a good idea to feed them to a shredder before tossing them.

4. Sweet Owl Planter, $58, Rabbit Island

You’ve probably seen the boom of plant parents on your social media feed, especially when the pandemic kept everyone at home. Know a friend who’d like to add to their collection or get started oa having green thumb?

Gift them with a stylish pot or new plant! (These hardy houseplants are likelier to survive black thumbs, by the way).

5. Zenkle Work From Home Self-care Kit, $75, Naiise

Working from home comes with its own stressors, too. Send your co-workers or loved ones a thoughtful gift with a self-care kit.

This one has an essential oil roll-on that’ll make for a pampering neck and shoulder massage, a soy candle that helps to relax and de-stress, and a pillow mist with a blend of lavender, vetivert, bergamot and chamomile for a restful slumber.

6. Harman Kardon FLY ANC, $349, and FLY TWS, $299

How often has loud neighbours or an ongoing renovation disrupted your peace while you’re working?

Drown out with distracting noises with Harman Kardon’s Fly headphones, which feature noise-canceling tech as well as up to 20 hours of battery life.

Or get them the wireless earbuds that come with TalkThru technology, making it easy to engage in a quick conversation with the touch of a button for those video meetings.

Available for purchase at the JBL official store on Lazada, Shopee, and all JBL authorised leading retailers.

7. Women's UA Meridian Infuse 7/8 leggings, $128, from Under Armour

Athleisure and loungewear is quite undoubtedly the new WFH uniform. And Under Armour’s new Meridian Infuse line , with an advanced technology that helps keep skin moisturised by releasing extracts onto the skin through friction.

It’s also the brand’s softest performance fabric to date – perfect for the gym or for lounging at home.

8. Terrazzo print wireless charging pad, $38, from Cat Socrates

9. Snack boxes and subscriptions from Boxgreen

It’s way to easy to constantly raid the fridge or pantry for snacks (away from the judgy eyes of colleagues) when at home. Help curb their snack cravings with healthy options like soya crisps, quinoa bars and roasted beans from Boxgreen.

You can opt for a one-time delivery or go for a subscription plan.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.