Life's kosong without you: 9 TikTok recipes that transform a simple frozen prata into something that wows — like an egg tart

In light of new restrictions that come with Phase 2 (Heightened Alert), we've been spending an unhealthy amount of time on TikTok to pass the time.

And because of that, we've recently chanced upon a slew of frozen prata recipe videos that had us scrambling to the nearest supermarket to stock up on them.

We've always assumed that prata was best enjoyed with either curry or sugar, but these TikTokers have proved us wrong with their creative recipes. With that, we've decided to compile some of the more ingenious ones into one list so that you can quickly whip up a curry puff or an egg tart the next time you're hungry (but lazy to go out and 'dabao').

1. Apple pie

For this recipe, you don't even have to dice or slice apples like how one usually does when making a conventional apple pie.

Instead, you are meant to use a whole apple, which additionally helps minimise the trouble of having to cut it up. The result is a rounder version of a classic apple pie, but it still looks rather promising!

2. Thai banana pancake roti

One thing we sorely miss about Thailand is their food, especially the indulgent Thai banana pancake rostis. Being one of the more common snacks you could find along the streets of Thailand, its buttery, overly-sweet fragrance is hard to miss.

It's probably going to be awhile before we can zip over to Thailand to get some, but till then, you can attempt to make this addictive sweet treat in your own kitchen with this recipe.

3. Curry puff

Have some extra curry from dinner? You can try to turn it into your very own homemade curry puff with the use of frozen prata.

It's a pretty creative way to clear out any leftover curry in the fridge, and better yet, you can also customise how much filling you want in each puff.

4. Potpie

Jazz up a serving of piping hot soup by covering the top of the bowl with a piece of prata. Once cooked, you can break open the crispy pastry layers and dunk it into the soup.

While the recipe shown in the TikTok features a prawn chowder potpie, you can try this hack with almost any kind of soup.

5. You tiao

Who doesn't love pairing some crispy you tiao with soy bean milk or porridge? If you love those combinations as much as we do, you can try making your own 'you tiao' with frozen prata.

The result looks promising and who knows, you may actually prefer this more than an actual you tiao.

6. Truffle pizza

Thanks to its shape, it's easy to imagine a frozen prata being used as a pizza base.

Could the light, crispy texture of a prata be nicer than that of a usual doughy pizza? Perhaps. But the best part of this is that you can dictate how much toppings to use. More cheese, please!

7. Blueberry pie

A blueberry pie made from prata?! That's hard to imagine but this TikToker made it work.

While the outcome looks impressive, we wouldn't have immediately guessed that it was made from frozen prata. The savoury and sweet combination sounds like a dream already.

8. Nutella puffs

When the TikToker broke open one of these puffs at the start of the video, we were immediately sold. The combination of Nutella encased in a prata exterior sounds divine and we can already imagine how good this will taste.

Nutella and prata is also already a thing, so this is a great recipe to elevate that classic combination.

9. Egg tarts

We were surprised to see someone attempt to make an egg tart with frozen prata, and it actually looks legitimate.

Since it's going to be lightyears away before we can get ourselves some legit egg tarts from an old-school bakery in Hong Kong, we'd be trying this recipe for sure. Who knows, perhaps the frozen prata could add a new dimension to a well-loved dessert.

