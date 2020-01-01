9 tips you can learn from SQ girls on how to avoid germs and stay healthy on the plane

With airlines having stringent standards for aircraft cleanliness now, most plane cabin environments are quite clean in general.

However, hundreds of people go in and out of the plane daily and exposure to germs and bacteria is unavoidable.

In order to prevent yourself from falling sick when you fly, practising good hygiene habits on the plane can help limit your exposure to germs and give you peace of mind.

Here are nine tips from SQ girls on how you can avoid germs and stay healthy when you travel on a plane.

NEVER WALK BAREFOOT ON THE PLANE PHOTO: Pexels You might think, “Well, duh everyone knows that”, but you’d be surprised at how many passengers still do it. Even though the carpets look clean, there may still be bacteria or dirt from previous spills or stains on them. You also run the risk of stepping on sharp objects like toothpicks or glass. Many passengers also think it is OK to go around in socks, but their socks might get wet when they enter the bathroom and unknowingly step on water (or other liquids) on the floor. If you don’t want to go through the hassle of wearing your shoes each time you get out of your seat, change into a pair of foldable travel slippers or hotel slippers that you can use throughout the flight.

BRING YOUR OWN WATER PHOTO: Pexels Water from the galley taps on a plane is safe to drink as evident by the countless cabin crew who consume it on a regular basis. However, if you feel iffy about drinking water from a tank, stick to drinking the complimentary bottled water or any water that is sealed if they are available on your flight. Or, fill up your empty water bottle at the airport before boarding the plane. Do not, however, drink water from the tap in the bathroom. Want hot drinks? Fill up a flask with hot water at the airport and make your own coffee or tea on board. Alternatively, ask the cabin crew to fill up hot water into your flask when you’re on the flight.