9 tricks to scoring cheap concert tickets in Singapore

Being a concert fiend feels like a rich man's hobby. To get a good view of the band and experience artists like Beyonce and Ed Sheeran while they're still releasing chart-toppers, you'll have to shell out at least $200 each time for a live show.

Concerts that sell out within 10 minutes are even pricier to get into. We feel you. After all, it's not everyday that you get to see U2 jamming live in Singapore. The line-up for early 2020 has us pretty excited already - Bon Iver, Green Day, Pentatonix, among several anticipated tours.

So, here's an idea. Instead of choosing between emptying out your bank account and settling for second-hand experiences through shaky recordings on YouTube, try these tricks to score more affordable concert tickets in Singapore. You might even get them for free.

1. PARTICIPATE IN GIVEAWAYS

Follow every music brand, lifestyle publication, concert promoter, radio station, and personality on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and look out for potential contests and giveaways when a concert is around the corner.

You could also join Facebook groups such as Singapore Giveaways that alert you when there's a freebie to be won. Granted, you'll have to sift through a number of them to find what you're looking for.

Alternatively, enter the name of the concert, along with "Singapore", "giveaway, contest or free tickets" and the current year, into the Facebook search bar and start hunting for open entries.

As for radio contests, you'll have to put in a lot more effort to tune in, and wait for your cue to spam call its hotline. With a little bit of luck, tenacity and creativity, you just might walk away with a free ticket or two.

2. BECOME A CONCERT REVIEWER

Are you good with words? Channel your love for music into a personal blog, specialising in concert reviews and other music-related articles.

You'll have to start out with paying for your own tickets, but once you've amassed a good number of followers - say, at least 1,000 readers - you should be able to start approaching concert promoters and asking for free concert review passes.

If that sounds too arduous a feat, you could just write in to an existing magazine (for instance, Bandwagon, Spin Or Bin Music, Popspoken, Juice, or Youth.SG) as a freelance gig reviewer.

Try your luck at a smaller sites like Spin Or Bin Music first, if you're new to the publishing scene. For those who've got the chops, this might be your ticket to a lifetime of free shows.

3. SIGN UP AS A VOLUNTEER USHER