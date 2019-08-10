9 undiscovered cities in Southeast Asia to get off the tourist trail

Why take the road less travelled when you can go where there's no road? Pack well, these Southeast Asian getaways will be adventures of a lifetime.

1. EXPLORE THE WORLD's LARGEST CAVE IN VIETNAM

If this was what the cavemen knew as luxury living, then we’ve got it all wrong. The Son Doong Cave in Central Vietnam is the world’s biggest cave – it’s so huge, it even has its own localised weather system!

Light reflects off the emerald waters in the cave, giving a sense of otherworldliness. Plus, getting there is an adventure in itself, involving mountain trekking, traversing river currents, abseiling and more.

2. RIDE THE TRAIN OVER THE FAMOUS- OR INFAMOUS- THAILAND-BURMA RAILWAY