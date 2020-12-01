9 unforgettable travel destinations: Here's your chance to make use of the long holidays 2020

Public holidays are like gifts bestowed upon us by the heavens.

You get an extra day of rest, get to sleep in slightly more and get to avoid being terrorised by your boss every other hour.

This is why we have compiled a 2020 public holiday list for you to better plan your travels.

This 2020, we're looking at a total of 7 long weekends for us to make the most out of our travels.

The best part? You'll only require a maximum of 4 days of leave to jet set on a 10 day adventure!

Always feel as if there isn't much to do in Singapore?

If you're one of those who wish to take advantage of your long weekends and public holidays, we've got you covered.

We have broken down popular travel destinations for Singaporeans into three different groups based on their proximity to Singapore, in order for you to plan the length of your trip:

1. Short Trips (3 - 4 days)

2. Medium Trips (5 - 7 days)

3. Long Trips ( > 8 days)

It's time to grab your family or friends to sate the inner travel bug within you!

PUBLIC HOLIDAYS SINGAPORE 2020

Let's cut to the chase.

PHOTO: Money Kinetics

From the above, you can plan your holidays as follows and only a maximum of 4 days leave are required:

Type Of Trip Length Of Trip Date Of Travel When To Take Leave Short Trip 4 Days 10 Apr- 13 Apr 1 Day (13 Apr Jan) Short Trip 4 Days 23 May- 26 May 1 Day (26 May) Medium Trip 5 Days 30 Jul – 3 Aug 2 Days ( 30 July, 3 Aug) Medium Trip 5 Days 7 Aug – 11 Aug 2 Days ( 7 Aug, 11 Aug) Long Trip 10 Days 1 May – 10 May 4 Days (4 May – 6 May, 8 May) Long Trip 10 Days 25 Dec- 3 Jan 4 Days (28 Dec – 31 Dec)



SHORT TRIPS (3 - 4 DAYS)

1. THAILAND

Thailand is a country that most Singaporeans know and love.

As Singaporeans, we'll definitely have been to some part of Thailand at least once in our lives.

Thailand is an exotic country, with plenty of inspiring temples near open markets that feature fresh produce.

The most popular destination here is Bangkok because of its cultural heritage, rich architecture and plenty of shopping opportunities.

Bangkok is renowned for its plethora of cafes and restaurants, as well as its vibrant nightlife in the form of night markets.

If you're a thrill seeker, Thailand has that covered too.