9 unique traditional baked mooncakes to enjoy this Mid-Autumn Festival

As the Mid-Autumn Festival draws closer each year, we are always surprised by the number of new mooncake flavours created by restaurants, bakeries and hotels.

Some of these are adventurous, especially the snow skin ones. But for the traditionalists who love their baked mooncakes, here are some of this year’s best we think are must-tries, including unique ones featuring bak kwa and duck meat.

Olive Vegetable Tau Sar with Salted Egg Yolk, Thye Moh Chan

PHOTO: Thye Moh Chan

Thye Moh Chan is a go-to for traditionalists after Teochew-style mooncakes. And for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival, it’s launched an Olive Vegetable Tau Sar with Salted Egg Yolk mooncake. Encased in a flaky pastry is smooth mung bean filling with melon seeds, salted egg yolk, and what’s interesting – olive vegetables that are an ode to the side dish you’ll usually find at Teochew porridge stalls.

Get them in a box of four or as part of a set that includes assorted traditional Teochew mooncakes, the new Momoyama mooncakes, and two tubes of quality loose-leaf teas. We love the intricately designed boxes, too, which draw on Teochew opera.

From $46.80 for a box of four. Visit its website to order or for more information.

Black Truffle Red Lotus Paste with Bakwa, Old Seng Choong

PHOTO: Old Seng Choong

Bak kwa creations aren’t just for Chinese New Year — you’ll find them at traditional bakery Old Seng Choong this Mid-Autumn Festival.

Housed within a black and gold exterior, rich smokey hand-chopped bak kwa is paired with black truffle oil and red lotus paste for an indulgent confection that’ll find favour with those who prefer savoury mooncakes.

Other unique baked mooncakes include flavours like spicy Hae Bee Hiam Red Lotus Paste as well as a Bird Nest Pandan Gula Melaka.

$88.80 for a box of eight. Visit its website to order or for more information.

Golden Black Truffle with San Daniele Ham, Single Yolk & Pistachios Mooncakes from Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel

PHOTO: Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel

First, you’ll be impressed by striking black and gold exterior of this mooncake. Then be equally delighted by the aroma of truffle permeating the smooth white lotus seed paste that’s complemented with savoury San Daniele Ham and salted egg yolk. Pistachio bits add extra crunch and texture.

And for an additional luxurious touch, you can purchase the premium gift of four mooncakes together with a Laurent-Perrier Brut Champagne ($238 per box).

From $84nett for four pieces. Visit its website to order or for more information.

50-year Aged Mandarin Peel, Rose and Red Bean Paste Mooncake, Shangri-La Singapore

PHOTO: Shangri-La Singapore

To celebrate its 50th birthday, Shangri-La Singapore has unveiled an exceptional 50-year Aged Mandarin Peel with Rose and Red Bean Mooncake in an exclusive gift box designed to evoke the mystical scenery of Shangri-La.

Luxurious 50-year aged mandarin peel meets the fragrance of rose petals and sweet red bean paste for a luscious treat that’ll make for an impressive gift. Or check out its other baked favourites like Black Sesame with Taro and Melon Seeds, and Reduced Sugar White Lotus Seed Paste Mooncakes — we like that these aren’t too sweet.

$148 for a box of nine. Visit its website to order or for more information.

Pandan Kaya with Melon Seeds, The Marmalade Pantry

PHOTO: The Marmalade Pantry

If you can’t get enough of kaya, get this new mouthwatering treat from The Marmalade Pantry with a kaya paste centre with caramelised notes, pandan-infused paste and crunchy melon seeds on your order list.

Another new flavour would be the Classic Earl Grey Infused Lotus Paste that marries fragrant milled Earl Grey tea leaves with smooth white lotus paste.

And instead of boxes that are likely to land in the recycling bin, the Marmalade Pantry’s gift sets come in a stylish limited edition handbag that is ideal for yourself or for gifting.

The mooncakes come available in four gift sets, from $72+ for The Marmalade Mix. Visit its website to order or for more information.

Mini Tea Flavoured Egg Custard Mooncakes, The Peninsula

PHOTO: The Peninsula

Specially imported from Hong Kong and crafted by Michelin-starred Chef Tang Chi Keung, The Peninsula’s signature Mini Egg Custard Mooncakes now come infused with various tea flavours; there’s the refreshing Tie Guan Yin, Earl Grey, delightful Fragrant Rose, and the Classic Peninsula breakfast Tea.

$89 for a box of eight. Visit Tangs’ website to order or for more information.

Mini Baked Custard with Molten Salted Egg Yolk, Paradise Group

PHOTO: Paradise Group

The traditional baked mooncake meets the ubiquitous liu sha bao with this crowd favourite from Paradise Group that comes with a molten salted egg yolk centre.

This year, the mooncakes come in an elegant turquoise-blue keepsake box with unique 3D decoupage design emblazoned with festive elements.

$58 for a box of eight. Visit its website to order or for more information.

Osmanthus Oolong and Lychee Tea Paste with Macadamia mooncake, The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore

PHOTO: The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore

New this year for The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore is this baked mooncake with an ambrosial lychee tea paste boasting fragrant notes of osmanthus and oolong. It’s also studded with macadamia nuts for extra crunch and a rich buttery flavour.

$80 for a box of four. Visit its website to order or for more information.

Assorted Nuts with Roast Duck Mooncake, Kam's Roast

PHOTO: Kam's Roast

Best known for its roast duck, Kam’s Roast is back with its Hong Kong-style mooncakes that include one infused with – you guessed it — roast duck.

This exotic baked confection is packed with five different types of nuts and seeds that add lots of texture to the mildly sweet paste, and is also studded with small chunks of Michelin-quality roast duck from Kam’s Roast that packs a flavourful punch.

If you gravitate towards sweet mooncakes, go for the Red Bean Orange Peel, Almond Egg Custard and Coconut Egg yolk flavours.

$68+ for a box of six or $10.80+ per piece. Visit its website to order or more information.

This article was first published The Singapore Women's Weekly.