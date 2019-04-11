9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style

There are plenty of pros when it comes to a kitchen island-dining table hybrid.

One, it saves more space than if you were to have a separate kitchen island and dining table.

Two, the dining side can sometimes double as extra prep area or the island can also work as extra seating when you have guests over.

And three, because there's no standard design, your kitchen island-dining table hybrid is guaranteed to look uniquely yours.

Here, we show you some of the ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table into one:

1. EMBRACE THE HEIGHT DIFFERENCE

Rather than have both the island side and dining side the same height, get your dining area to table height while keeping your island as counter height.

This makes things more comfortable, whether you're prepping food or eating them.

PHOTO: DistinctIdentity

Despite the height difference, the same blue accent was used on both the dining side and the island to tie things together.

In addition, the dining table runs all the way to the side of the kitchen island so there's no visual disconnection.

PHOTO: DistinctIdentity

2. ALL IN ONE

Prefer to keep everything in the same height? Here's your solution.

It's a neater design, and it offers you more flexibility in terms of using the island side as a dining area and vice versa, but the only caveat is that you will have to eat at counter height.

This might not work if you have young children or the elderly living with you.

PHOTO: Eightytwo

Make sure to account for lots of legroom at the dinner table so that seating will be comfortable and include storage by the kitchen island.

3. HUNG UP ON YOU

PHOTO: Chapter One

Erected perpendicular to the kitchen island, the dining table gets extra support from a ceiling mount which doubles as a storage piece.

Suspended tables are great for small spaces since they don't take up floor room at all.

To tie things visually, both the countertop and the tabletop are swathed in the same woodgrain laminates.

4. CURVING CONSENSUS

PHOTO: Three-D Conceptwerke

To soften the edges in a room or if you just need a kid-friendly option, consider this curvaceous kitchen island-dining table hybrid.

We love how the island was also designed relatively compact, so that the kitchen still feels relatively open and welcoming.

Plus, it lets more of that gorgeous blush-pink cabinets to be seen.

5. MATCHING MATERIAL

PHOTO: Goodman Interior

Cast in cement, this kitchen island and dining table combination looks like a singular piece.

Notice that the sides of the island are raised, which helps to hide the mess and clutter of the cooking space.

6. GENTLE SLOPE

PHOTO: Aestherior

Because of practical reasons and to make it easier during cleanup after mealtimes, the dining table is covered with a glass top.

A gentle slope between both zones was designed into the piece to create more of a visual continuity between the kitchen island and dining table.

7. PULL-OUT DINING TABLE

PHOTO: Fineline Design

For homes that are really short on space, consider doing up a pull-out dining table that you can pull out from your kitchen island during mealtimes and can be tucked away when dinner is over.

8. RAISING THE BAR

PHOTO: Open Studio

While most homeowners would opt for a table-height dining area, the occupants of this home chose to go bar-height.

It creates more of a casual setting, which also serves as the perfect setup for sipping tipples in in the evenings.

9. STAND OUT FEATURE

PHOTO: The Local Inn.terior

If you prefer your dining table to stand out rather than to blend in with your kitchen island, have them in different heights and materials.

In this island-dining table hybrid, the rustic wooden top of the dinner table coupled with the bright yellow stools stand in contrast with the smooth quartz of the kitchen island.

This article was first published in Renonation.