9 websites that deliver alcohol directly to your home

You are throwing a party but haven't bought the drinks! What do you do?

You can dash to the nearest supermarket and buy the usual brands, or simply order online and get unique alcoholic beverages delivered to you - easy peasy, without the hassle of dressing up or lugging the bottles!

Whether you fancy yourself a bit of a connoisseur or just the average drinker, we've got you covered with this list of fab alcohol delivery services.

With just a few mouse clicks, it's a cinch to get tipples delivered right to your doorstep!

1. TEMPLE CELLARS

Temple Cellars will leave you spoilt for choice, with its extensive and unique selection of beers, ciders, wines, sakes, spirits and even meads - all of which can be delivered to you within the hour.

Perhaps the most noteworthy on its menu are the small-batch craft beers from Hop Nation Brewing Co., Moon Dog Craft Brewery and Wildflower Brewing & Blending.

We also like that it stocks local tipples from Rachelle The Rabbit Meadery. Rojak gin or Chendol gin, anyone?

Order at: www.templecellars.com

Delivery: Next-day delivery - free with a minimum purchase of $99. One-hour or same-day delivery - free with a minimum purchase of $150.

2. VINOMOFO

Ordering wines from Vinomofo is a whole lot of fun.