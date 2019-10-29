9 websites that deliver alcohol directly to your home

PHOTO: Instagram/templecellars
lisa tan
Home & Decor

You are throwing a party but haven't bought the drinks! What do you do?

You can dash to the nearest supermarket and buy the usual brands, or simply order online and get unique alcoholic beverages delivered to you - easy peasy, without the hassle of dressing up or lugging the bottles!

Whether you fancy yourself a bit of a connoisseur or just the average drinker, we've got you covered with this list of fab alcohol delivery services.

With just a few mouse clicks, it's a cinch to get tipples delivered right to your doorstep!

1. TEMPLE CELLARS

Temple Cellars will leave you spoilt for choice, with its extensive and unique selection of beers, ciders, wines, sakes, spirits and even meads - all of which can be delivered to you within the hour.

Perhaps the most noteworthy on its menu are the small-batch craft beers from Hop Nation Brewing Co., Moon Dog Craft Brewery and Wildflower Brewing & Blending.

We also like that it stocks local tipples from Rachelle The Rabbit Meadery. Rojak gin or Chendol gin, anyone?

Order at: www.templecellars.com

Delivery: Next-day delivery - free with a minimum purchase of $99. One-hour or same-day delivery - free with a minimum purchase of $150.

2. VINOMOFO

Ordering wines from Vinomofo is a whole lot of fun.

Started by passionate wine geeks in Australia, this cheeky site is rife with amusing descriptions of wines that have been curated from around the world.

Vinomofo wants to make good wine accessible to everyone, and works directly with wine producers to offer delicious wines at cheaper than retail prices.

I mean, $23.90 a bottle? For the love of wine, sign us up already!

Order at www.vinomofo.com.sg

Delivery: Free for orders of $200 or more. Delivery takes at least a day.

3. THIRSTY BEER SHOP

It's beers galore at Thirsty.

The craft beer enthusiast will be chuffed at the massive selection of brews offered, at prices as low as $3.50.

Thirsty's menu leans towards American breweries, with several notable Belgian ones featured for good measure.

You can even find top-rated beers such as Dogfish Head 90 Minute IPA and Firestone Union Jack IPA.

Order at www.thirsty.com.sg

Delivery: Free for orders of $60 or more. Delivery takes a few days.

4. POP UP WINE

If you want your vino pronto, you'd be glad to know that Pop Up Wine offers same-day delivery, even for a single bottle!

Started by an Aussie couple with family histories of winemaking, the online store offers more than 200 critically lauded wines (medal-winners or with ratings of at least 90).

Best of all, the wines are reasonably priced, with wallet-friendly sections devoted to wines under $30 and $40.

Order at https://popupwine.com.sg

Delivery: Free for orders of 24 bottles or more. Order by noon for same-day delivery.

5. SAKE TO GO (ON DELIVEROO)

Founded by one of only two sake lecturers in Singapore, SAKE TO GO offers a curated selection of sakes and delivers via Deliveroo within central Singapore.

The sakes are sourced from 13 breweries across 11 Japanese prefectures, with a preference for small breweries.

Sakes from Sudo Honke Brewery, the oldest brewery in Japan, are particularly recommended.

Its menu features different categories of sake and also has recommended sakes for meat and seafood pairings.

Prices range from $24 for Matcha Sake (300ml) to $627 for Sake Dai Ginjyo 25-Year Aged 1993 (500ml).

Order at https://deliveroo.com.sg/menu/singapore/tanjong-pagar/ippin-pte-ltd

Delivery: Depends on location

6. ALCOHOLDELIVERY.COM.SG

If you're catering for varied tastes, this is the online store for you.

Alcohol Delivery offers pretty much every category of tipple we could think of - aperitif, sochu, whisky, champagne, port and even beer by the keg.

Its large catalogue is neatly organised according to type and even indicates which items can be delivered chilled.

Alcohol Delivery also promises to deliver your booze within the hour until 3am daily.

Order at www.alcoholdelivery.com.sg

Delivery: Free for orders above $50

7. RING TO DRINK

Ring To Drink is an around-the-clock alcohol delivery service that will keep your party going.

The store promises to deliver drinks to your doorstep within the hour, 24 hours a day, without charging a delivery fee to most places.

It has a small menu of liquor and mixers, and offers bundles complete with ice, cups and snacks.

Expect prices to be higher than average but they may be worth the convenience when the drinks run out while the party is still going strong.

Order at www.ringtodrink.com

Delivery: Free (except $5 to Sentosa), no minimum purchase.

8. PANECO

From the usual suspects to the rarer finds, Paneco offers a wide range of spirits, wines and beers for delivery as fast as within two hours.

The site caters to the budget-conscious with wallet-friendly options and great discounts within the promotions section, but also devotes a whole section for aficionados.

Its limited edition tipple includes the $5,555 Cragganmore 43 Year Old single malt and the $1,388 John Walker & Sons Odyssey triple malt.

Order at www.paneco.com.sg

Delivery: Free next-day delivery (no minimum spend for spirits and beers; minimum purchase of $80 for wine).

Same-day and two-hour deliveries are chargeable.

9. PRIME LIQUOR

View this post on Instagram

[FREEBIE FRIDAY] We all know that Jagermeister is often drank with Red bull. Other than red bull, what mixers do you think will go well with Jagermeister? Let us know! • We’re giving away 1 bottle of Jagermeister to someone with the most creative answer • How to win: 1. Follow @primeliquor 2. Like this post 3. Tag 3 friends 4. Comment your answer, be creative • Contest ends 24th Oct, T&C applies • #primeliquor #primetime #primedrinking #primeliquorgiveaway #sgcontest #sggiveaway #alcoholdelivery #alcoholdeliverysg #liquorstore #liquordelivery #jägermeister #liquor #alcohol #alcoholic #drinkstagram #instadrink #sgnightlife #nightlifesg #zouksingapore #clarkequay #exploresg

A post shared by PrimeLiquor - Alcohol Delivery (@primeliquor) on

Want alcohol in a jiffy? Prime Liquor promises to deliver booze to your doorstep within an average of 45 minutes.

The store offers drink bundles at reasonable prices, for you to conveniently make beverages such as Soju Carbombs and Jagerbombs.

It also delivers till 2am and offers free delivery for orders of $100 or more.

Order at www.primeliquor.sg

Delivery: Free for orders above $100

This article was first published in Home & Decor

