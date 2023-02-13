9 whimsical bars for the perfect first (second, third, or 10th) date

Location is hardly the be all and end all when it comes to dictating how a date would go but a well-picked venue can set you off on the right foot to spark earnest conversations, sparks and dare we say, a love connection?

Choosing the perfect locale that pivots on aesthetic charm and dreamy atmosphere can be anxiety-inducing, but it doesn’t have to be. Here’re 9 whimsical bars in Singapore so idyllic that they might even help you score a second date:

1. Atlas Bar

Named one of the greatest places in the world by Time magazine, Atlas bar is as close as we can get to relive the unapologetic opulence synonymous with the golden age of Hollywood. Pulling out all stops to provide patrons with the full Great Gatsby experience, guests are known to reserve a month in advance to secure the best seats in the house.

The centrepiece - a gold-gilded three-storey display showcasing 1,011 gin varieties- is a sight to marvel, but this gin bar also serves up a lengthy assemblage of wines. So don’t sweat it if you didn’t manage to figure his poison of choice when you were stalking researching his IG.

600 North Bridge Rd, Parkview Square, Singapore 188778

Find out more here

2. Mr Stork

PHOTO: Mr Stork

Getting its namesake from the luck often associated with storks, leave the bustling city behind as you elevate to level 39 of Andaz Singapore, where Mr Stork peacefully resides. For the power couple, wind down after work as you take in the unadulterated views of the skylines during sunset or seek refuge in the teepee huts for some first date HTHT.

Need some liquid courage to break the ice? Mr Stork’s cocktail menu reads well, taking inspiration from the garden theme the bar adopts. The Mahiwaga, for instance, shakes coconut and palm sugar with a potent splash of Don Papa rum, cynar, and aromatic bitters.

5 Fraser Street Level 39, Andaz, 189354

Find out more here

3. Drunken Farmer

Drunken Farmer, a pop-up natural wine bar owned by Spa Esprit Group, has opened its first brick-and-mortar bistro and bar on Stanley Street. With over 80 labels of natural wines available for retail, and a menu centered around naturally leavened sourdough, a night here will take you straight to the vineyards of western Europe.

11 Stanley Street, Singapore 068730

Find out more here

4. Open Farm Community

Ardent foodies with a penchant for food good for the soul yet doesn’t compromise on taste, Open Farm Community echoes that sentiment through its farm-to-table dining concept.

The menu resonates the resto’s creative innovations, the kitchen helmed by French chef Benjamin Darnaud, whose credentials include being the protégé of Michel Bras - a three-starred Michelin chef for the uninitiated.

The Kaffir Colada is one of their inventive creations, modifying the festive pina colada with kaffir lime leaf and champagne to create an aromatic spiced liqueur.

130E Minden Rd, Singapore 248819

Find out more here.

5. Studio 1939 @ Potato Head Folk

Hidden in plain sight on Potato Head Folk’s third level is Studio 1939, a swanky bar that oozes eccentric glamour. Antique chesterfields, vintage rattan armchairs and a half-moon marble bar make up the interior of the cocktail lounge, with ambient lighting to give this space a sense of cosy intimacy.

The bar offers a wide variety of liquor but the real pull is inherently the bespoke cocktails. Ask for something local-inspired to get a taste of the bar's creativity!

Potato Head Folk, 36 Keong Saik Rd, Singapore 089143

Find out more here

6. Piedra Negra

You’ll need to tear away all preconceived notions of what whimsicality might entail to fully indulge in the fantastical ethos Piedra Negra radiates. Located along Beach Road’s hippy enclave, it’s hard to miss the joint’s colourful Cinco de Mayo-meets-Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel facade.

The decidedly Mexican menu goes easy on the wallet, boasting an array of tapas ideal for not-so-accidental accidental skinship when reaching for another chip for dip.

241 Beach Rd, Singapore 189753

Find out more here

7. The Dempsey Cookhouse and Bar

Dining at any Michelin-starred restaurant isn’t gonna be a cheap affair-not least to mention but this one has THREE- but you already know that. Grubbing at The Dempsey Cookhouse and Bar comes with a heftier price tag, the bar however, is perfect for post-dinner soiree without breaking bank.

Equipped with a steady arsenal of alcohol from cocktails to wines of all shades, we suggest you practice pronouncing the most complex-sounding item on the menu like sweet wine Château Roumieu Haut-Placey Sémillon Sauv. Blanc 2015, Sauternes($18) and let it roll off your tongue when ordering to knock your date’s socks off. That’s a #protip.

17D Dempsey Road, 249676

Find out more here

8. Southbridge

Talk about a picture-perfect view. Located on the rooftop of a heritage shophouse in Boat Quay, this gin and oyster bar packs major feels (and tipple!). From now until June 12, Southbridge will feature a curated Gin Around The World series, starting with Australia's Four Pillars Navy Strength cocktails, mixed by bartender Peter Chua from Junior the Pocket Bar. Don't forget to ask for an oyster pairing for you and your date!

80 Boat Quay, Level 5, Rooftop 049868

Find out more here

9. Las Palmas Rooftop Bar

Modeled after hotels in Palm Springs, California, this rooftop bar atop Courtyard by Marriott Singapore offers a dreamy poolside view of the city. With its sorbet-coloured interiors, and its West Coast-inspired menu, Las Palmas exudes Old Hollywood romance the moment you step out of the lift.

99 Irrawaddy Road, Courtyard

By Marriott Singapore Novena

Level 33, Singapore 329568

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.