The ’90s shoulder bags are back in trend. Here are 12 designer styles to own

The thing about fashion is that whatever that's outdated will in time, turn trendy again. The hottest item that's trending now?

It's none other than the '90s-inspired shoulder bags which have been most famously carried by Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City.

Since their comeback, these small and nifty shoulder bags have been spotted on countless celebs, It girls, and street style stars, prompting us to revive our vintage shoulder bags.

If you don't already own one, fret not as many designer brands from Prada to Gucci have rolled out their own versions of this classic looking bag — whether it's a rounded base or extra storage space, there are plenty of options to choose from.

Ahead, 12 of the most stylish '90s-inspired shoulder bags to consider getting now.

Smile Croc-embossed leather small shoulder bag, $339.40 Kate Spade New York

PHOTO: Kate Spade New York

This tuck-under-your-arm shoulder-purse has inspired a flurry of new admirers for good reason. With ample space to store your keys, wallet, phone and other whatnots, this bag is a great go-to piece that will store everything you need and more while you're running errands.

Buy it here.

Serpenti Ellipse Crossbody bag, $3,887, Bvlgari

PHOTO: Bvlgari

Can't decide between a shoulder bag and a crossbody? Why not have the best of both worlds with this adorable number from Bvlgari.

Available in two shades, flamingo quartz pink and ivory opal, this shoulder bag by the luxury label stands out thanks to its distinctive shape and its versatility as it goes well with just about any outfit you have in your wardrobe!

Buy it here.

Medium Romy in Supple Calfskin in Pop Orange, $3,700, Celine

PHOTO: Celine

A classic and timeless piece that's sure to add a pop of colour to your outfit? Peep Celine's Medium Romy.

The shoulder bag crafted in supple calfskin boasts a fuss-free design that's sleek, simple, and super versatile.

Buy it here.

Hobo shoulder bag, $2,550, Prada

PHOTO: Prada

Free of complicated designs, this Prada hobo bag will see you through season after season.

It's the perfect size for keeping your handphone, wallet, lippy, wet wipes and hand sanitiser — just the essentials for the weekends.

Buy it here.

By Far Rachel shoulder bag, $617, Net-A-Porter

PHOTO: By Far

Those who want a classic '90s-inspired shoulder bag to carry and keep for many years to come, this is it.

Inspired by Jennifer Aniston's character in Friends, this Rachel by By Far is in black patent leather, making it an easy match with almost anything in your closet.

Buy it here.

Small Olympia bag, $3,150, Burberry

PHOTO: Burberry

Inspired by Burberry's runway show venue the Olympia London, this Olympia bag features zip pockets for you to store small items and retrieve them easily.

Its curved silhouette and petit structure give a subtle nod to the '90s-inspired shoulder bag trend.

Buy it here.

Cleo Satin bag with appliques, $4,950, Prada

PHOTO: Prada

With the festive season around the corner, there's no better time to shine. Covered with light-catching crystals that are made of different sizes, the Prada Cleo bag above will help you dazzle your way into the new year.

Buy it here.

The Chain Pouch, $5,260, Bottega Veneta

PHOTO: Bottega Veneta

Designed by Bottega Veneta's Creative Director Daniel Lee, The Chain Pouch is one of the bags on our lust list. Its smooth, buttery leather makes you want to run your fingers all over the bag, while the golden chunky chain strap lends a major dose of glam to your look.

Buy it here.

1955 horsebit-detailed shoulder bag, $3,790, Gucci

PHOTO: Gucci

The beauty about monograms is that they never get old. This vintage-looking design by Gucci features equestrian-inspired horsebit hardware for an extra touch of style and sportiness.

Buy it here.

Oboe small bag, $2,114, Tod's

PHOTO: Tod's

If the '90s rectangular-ish shoulder bag doesn't tickle your fancy, consider going for this rounded small shoulder bag. We love its streamlined shape, and its shoulder strap is adjustable, giving you the freedom to carry it on your shoulder or in your hands.

Buy it here.

Multi pochette accessories, $3,800, Louis Vuitton

PHOTO: Louis Vuitton

With the Pochette Accessories bag as well as the accompanying mini Pochette Accessories and round coin purse, there's no excuse for not keeping your belongings organised. Call it your own by going for a personalised version.

Buy it here.

Baguette, $6,100, Fendi

PHOTO: Fendi

The embossed FF motif on this leather bag exudes an understated luxe appeal, promising to level up your work and weekend outfits.

Buy it here.

This article was first published in Her World Online.