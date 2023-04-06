99-cent coffee for you and a friend? Check out this new promo launched by Luckin Coffee

Lattes and americanos aren't exactly the most budget-friendly drinks.

But Luckin Coffee's latest promotion might just change your mind though.

The 'Starbucks of China' shared a post on their Instagram yesterday (April 5), announcing that you and a friend can be enjoying their coffee for just 99 cents each.

So how to enjoy this perk?

Simply refer a friend to Luckin Coffee and you can get your next drink at the exact same price too.

Download the Luckin Coffee app on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and then tap on the "Double the fun!" option.

Share it with a friend and both of you will receive a voucher for your next order priced at under a dollar.

Luckin Coffee recently opened in Singapore on March 31, with one outlet in Marina Square and the other in Ngee Ann City.

As part of their new store opening specials, they launched a promo that allowed customers to purchase their first drink, from anything on the menu, for just 99 cents.

Download their app and follow the instructions on how to place an order through the app.

Just like that, you'll have your first Luckin Coffee drink for 99 cents.

Luckin Coffee has been receiving some buzz online, with one netizen commenting that they noticed the brand's store hoarding at Guoco Tower.

The popular coffee joint has also picked out Aperia Mall and Jewel Changi Airport as outlet locations set to open in 2023, according to The Straits Times.

With more than 8,000 stores in China, its Singapore menu includes the brand's best-selling Coconut Latte ($6.40), Velvet Latte ($6.40) and Creamy Dreamy Latte ($6.40).

Address: 02-153 Marina Square, 6 Raffles Boulevard

Opening hours: 8am to 10pm daily

Address: 01-K2 Ngee Ann City, Civic Plaza, 391 Orchard Road

Opening hours: 9am to 9.30pm daily

