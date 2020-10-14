$9.90 value set at Suki-Suki Thai Hot Pot

Looking for an affordable hot pot restaurant?

Suki-Suki Thai Hot Pot is offering a value set for only $9.90++ all day, from Monday to Thursday, with an 80-minute time limit.

Each set comes with two soup bases of choice, three trays of beef or chicken meat, a meat all platter and free-flow fresh vegetables, sauces and condiments.

You can also top up $2.90++ per person for free-flow drinks. Click here to make your reservation.

OCTOBER DEAL ALERT! There are days we can tackle a buffet effortlessly, but sometimes we just need a quick hot pot fix.... Posted by Suki-Suki Thai Hot Pot on Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Deal ends: Unspecified

