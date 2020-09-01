Aaron Kwok on his secret to looking like he's still 25

Hong Kong superstar Aaron Kwok is well-known for his dynamic performances on stage and impeccable dance moves. With his boyish good looks and amazing physique (can you believe he’s 54 years old?), he rose to fame in the 1990s as one of the Four Heavenly Kings.

Besides singing and dancing, the multi-talented artiste is also an award-winning actor who has starred in many blockbuster movies.

But beyond him being a Heavenly King, we all just wonder how he’s managed to look so youthful and line-free.

We met up virtually with the superstar at the opening of the Lancome Advanced Genifique #LiveYourStrength Virtual Flagship store, where he shared his skincare advice, tips on staying positive, his most difficult makeup experience, and how he has been spending time at home during the pandemic.

1. Many people have stereotypes about men using skincare products – they feel it’s not very masculine or that it’s unnecessary. As a man who loves skincare and takes pride in his skin, what advice would you give them?

They need to experience it for themselves to understand that times are different now and skincare is important. The skin on your face is the same as the skin on your body. Don’t you shower to feel clean and refreshed after sweating all day?

Similarly, you should also cleanse the skin on your face as it is constantly exposed to environmental aggressors such as pollution. If you want healthy and youthful-looking skin, you need to start taking care of it.

I recommend using Lancome’s Advanced Genifique serum because it helps your skin to recover and regenerate and is packed with skin-nourishing nutrients. When you use a serum before you sleep every night, it will be very effective, just take a look at my skin!

I’m 54 this year and I have been taking care of my skin for almost 30 years. I got started when I was around 24 or 25, after a makeup artist said that I should maintain my skin. Although it is inevitable that everyone will age, you can slow down the ageing process with skincare.

2. While it’s important to choose the right skincare products, our mentality and emotional wellbeing also play a part in skincare. How do you maintain your positivity, especially during this pandemic?

This depends on the kind of people you surround yourself with. When the people around you are positive, you will become like them.

It’s important for me to have a positive mindset, and one of the ways to boost that is by exercising. It is a great way for you to destress, let off steam and stave off negativity. Exercise is a part of my life and I believe that once you start doing it regularly, you will fall in love with it.

When you see results, such as your skin getting better, you will feel happy and enjoy exercising instead of dreading it.

Another way to cheer yourself up is to treat yourself to something sweet. I myself enjoy eating sweets, chocolates, and ice cream occasionally.

It is also important to relax after a long hard day at work. When your mind relaxes, your skin will also relax, and it will be easier for your skin to absorb the skincare products and feel refreshed.

3. After so many years in showbiz, you must have worked with many makeup artists and hair stylists. Can you share with us any memorable experiences?

The toughest but also most fulfilling experience in my life was during the shooting of The Monkey King. For my role, I had to put on special makeup, and it took me six hours to get ready. As someone who is extremely active, it was excruciating for me to sit still for such an extended period of time.

I was also worried about sticking all the fur on my face because I like my skin to be clean. To make it worse, the fur and glue made my skin itch. However, I saw this as a way to discipline myself, and endured it even though it was such an agonising process for me.

This painful experience has now become a precious memory, and I am proud of myself for having persevered through it.

It is important to face your fears in life. The more afraid you are of doing something, the more accomplished you will feel when you conquer it successfully. Therefore, whenever we face a problem, we should approach it positively and step up to the challenge.

4. Speaking of fears, what do you fear the most right now?

I am afraid that this pandemic will not end anytime soon. This is a global problem and we are unable to control this virus. Only medical researchers can come up with a solution. I hope that there will be a solution soon and we can gradually go back to our normal lives.

5. The hashtag of Lancome’s campaign is #LiveYourStrength. What do you think your strengths are?

I am someone who is not easily defeated and always moves forward courageously. The pandemic has changed our lives tremendously, but we just have to take things in our stride and make the most of our time at home by improving ourselves.

Be it keeping up with world affairs, picking up new skills, or even learning more about skincare, we can take the opportunity to gain more knowledge instead of feeling negative about the situation.

Also, now that I am a father, I am able to spend more time with my children during this period. They are growing up so fast. When my eldest daughter Chantelle was born, I was away from home for two or three months shooting a movie and when I returned home, she had already said her first words.

Whereas with my second daughter Charlotte, I was able to witness her milestones, and see her learn how to walk and say “daddy” and “mummy”.

6. When the pandemic is over, where would you like to travel to first?

Singapore! I was planning to come to Singapore during this time of the year but because of the pandemic, we had to postpone it. I always look forward to meeting and performing for my fans in Singapore, it is one of my favourite parts of my job.

Although I can’t be there yet to meet everyone in person, my new movie I’m Livin’ It will be showing in Singapore on Sept 17, 2020.

In it, I play a homeless person, a role I have never played before. I’ve poured my heart into this movie, and I hope that everyone can watch it and see a different Aaron Kwok.

Feel inspired by Aaron Kwok? Visit the Lancome Advanced Genifique #LiveYourStrength Virtual Flagship store and find out how you can get your skin to look its best.

Showcasing the brand’s iconic Advanced Genifique Youth Activating serum, the virtual flagship is Lancome’s first virtual store and is exclusive to Singapore. Here’s what to expect:

Take the Lancome Strength-Finder Personality Test

In the first zone ‘Discover’, find out what your strength type is and learn how to live your strengths by taking the Lancôme Strength-Finder Personality Test. Designed by clinical psychologist Dr Perpetua Neo, there are 6 strength archetypes – Joyful Optimism, Fearless Independence, Poised Composure, Steadfast Discipline, Fiery Conviction and Intrinsic Wisdom. Visitors can also find out more about the science behind the Advanced Genifique serum and what makes it so effective. Get a virtual skin consultation PHOTO: Lancome PHOTO: Lancome Next, upload your selfie in the second zone ‘Explore’ and get a virtual skin consultation with the E-Youth Finder. It is Lancome’s first-ever mobile skin diagnosis tool powered by artificial intelligence. Along with the results, it can also recommend you a personalised skincare routine. For those who prefer a more in-depth consultation, you can also choose to speak with a Lancome beauty advisor. Be inspired by stories of strong women and catch live streams PHOTO: Lancome PHOTO: Lancome Venture into the third zone ‘Inspire’ and get inspired by the stories of 100 local empowering women such as Jeanette Aw, Constance Lau and Sharon Au, who are featured in the nation-wide Find Your Strength with Lancome campaign. They have previously taken the Strength-Finder test and are organised by their Strength Archetypes, making it easier for you to find and relate to women who have a similar archetype as you. Also, don’t miss out on the real-life reviews of how Advanced Genifique has benefited the skin of some of these inspiring women. Moving on, the fourth zone ‘Live’ is the place where you can catch celebrities and special guests live in action. You can also come back to rewatch the streams if you want to relive the experience. In these live streams, discussion topics focus on the theme of strength, encouraging viewers to embark on their own personal journey of bringing out their inner strength. Enjoy exclusive deals PHOTO: Lancome PHOTO: Lancome Finally, check out the full range of Advanced Genifique products, as well as Lancome’s new product, the Clarifique Dual Essence in the final zone of the virtual flagship, ‘Shop’. Not only do you get to enjoy exclusive deals, you can also get your products customised to keep as memorabilia. Visit the Lancome Advanced Génifique #LiveYourStrength Virtual Flagship store from now till Sept 20, 2020. Each visitor can redeem a 7-day Lancome Advanced Genifique trial kit at the virtual flagship. This article was first published in Her World Online.

PHOTO: Lancome