Abercrombie & Fitch's old store space at Knightsbridge is being taken over by... Abercrombie & Fitch

No, your eyes aren't deceiving you — it looks like Abercrombie & Fitch (A&F) may be returning to its distinctive corner unit at Knightsbridge Mall, mere months after announcing its closure.

On Sunday (July 18), Facebook page Singapore Atrium Sale uploaded a photo of A&F's old unit. The space is, as expected, all boarded up. But, the plot twist here is that the renovation hoarding is plastered with none other than A&F's name and website.

Does this mean A&F is back in the game?

Well, the American retailer has yet to make any official announcements, but AsiaOne has reached out for more information.

Just this April, fans of the brand were devastated when it announced it was closing its only outlet in Singapore on May 2.

And, of course, it went out with a bang — a massive 50 per cent storewide sale that saw its shelves wiped clean within days.

At the time, no reason was given for the closure.

Based on A&F's financial reports, the company had also closed eight of their flagship locations and 129 of their non-flagship locations worldwide by the end of fiscal year 2020.

