About the E-GMP: Kia EV6 aside, these are the other cars riding on HMG's bespoke EV platform

It was quite the sight to behold: The doors parting slowly behind a sleek and futuristic KIA-badged crossover, to reveal Jewel Changi Airport's indoor waterfall surrounded by a mass of green. And with that, the EV6 had finally, officially made landfall in Singapore.

Kia's latest crossover is momentous in multiple ways for the marque.

Its GT-Line variant marks the most powerful car ever introduced here by the firm. The EV6 also brings unprecedented battery architecture and charging capabilities into the picture. And of course — it's the first electric-only model unleashed by the firm.

Underpinning all these qualities is a very powerful, but perhaps also less visible weapon pieced together by parent Hyundai Motor Group (HMG).

Over the next few years, keep your eyes constantly peeled for these four letters: E-GMP — or the Electric Global Modular Platform.

A brief introduction to the E-GMP: Four quick facts

Space, safety, efficiency — and of course, raw power — all benefit from the E-GMP, but here are four benefits that should stand out to the general driver.

1. Modularisation and standardisation

The versatility of the E-GMP means that cars of different segments can ride atop of it all the same.

Through modularisation — essentially dividing the platform into interchangeable modules that can be retooled based on a required configuration — models across different segments, such as sedans, SUVs, and crossovers can all be rolled out using 'building blocks' that are not too dissimilar.

Unsurprisingly, you'll note that the four models introduced models thus far (more on that soon) largely different and serve different customer groups.

2. Rear-wheel driven based

Unlike prior Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) from the group, the E-GMP is also rear-wheel driven based.

Even single-motor models utilising the platform (flagship variants tend to be dual-motor, all-wheel drive) should deliver excellent driving dynamics on top of being energy efficient.

The platform also lends itself to more interior space and better driving dynamics.

3. Space

Not having to accommodate internal combustion engine has other benefits.

A lengthened wheelbase and short front and rear overhangs increase interior space. Meanwhile, the mounting of the battery pack down low and between the front and rear axles creates a flat floor.

4. More sophisticated charging system

Besides the architecture allowing for faster charging, all E-GMP-based EVs also have V2L functionality, doubling up as mobile power stations.

Speaking of batteries, the final key point you'd want to note is that the E-GMP introduces 800V architecture to HMG's vehicles for the first time.

This 800V charging capability — offered as standard on the E-GMP — allows for high-speed charging at up to 350kW, which is said to bring a BEV from a 10 per cent to 80 per cent state-of-charge in just 18 minutes.

In turn, BEVs built on the E-GMP can manage ranges of around 500km on a single charge. A 400V system, which allows for charging between 50kW to 100kW, can also be enabled.

Furthermore, a new charging control unit onboard E-GMP-based BEVs makes bi-directional charging possible. As such, cars like the EV6 have a vehicle-to-load (V2L) function, and can power other electric machinery (even fellow EVs!).

What currently rides on the E-GMP

Only two years have actually passed since the E-GMP was officially announced by HMG.

In between, however, it's managed to launch four separate BEVs, all of which are differently positioned and appeal to varying customer groups.

By 2025, the Group is planning to introduce at least 19 more BEV models and accumulate a total of one million all-electric vehicles sold in the process.

1. Kia EV 6

The EV6 GT's dual motors give it 577bhp, 740Nm of torque, and a 3.3 second century sprint timing.

Back when the platform was announced, HMG also promised a high-performance model based on the platform – capable of reaching 100km/h from stand still in under 3.5 seconds, before reaching a top speed of 260km/h.

That car, it seems, has taken shape in the form of the EV6 GT, whose uprated dual-motors give it 577bhp and 740Nm of torque.

(Worth noting is that the performance crossover is currently only produced for left-hand drive markets. As such, there is no timeline yet as to when — or if — the car will reach Singapore.)

2. Hyundai Ioniq 5

The Ioniq 5 was the Group's first BEV to ride on the E-GMP, and has been praised for its design.

While the EV6 helped to debut the E-GMP for Kia, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 was the first-ever BEV from the entire HMG to ride on the E-GMP when it debuted.

Known for its futuristic, retro-inspired design (who could deny those pixel-like light clusters?), the crossover will manage close to 470km on a single charge when equipped with its larger 72.6kWh battery pack and a single motor sending power to the rear axle.

With a dual motor, all-wheel drive setup, the Ioniq 5 musters 297bhp and 605Nm of torque and can complete the century sprint in 5.2 seconds.

Like the EV6, it also features auto flush door handles for aerodynamic efficiency. On the inside, one will find a wealth of sustainably sourced materials for many of its interior touchpoints, including recycled PET bottles, and plant-based and natural wool yarns.

3. Genesis GV60

The GV60 is also the first ever model from Genesis to be fully-electric.

Plans are also well afoot with pushing Hyundai's luxury marque into electric territory, with the GV60 leading the charge as the first in the elite family to be built atop of the E-GMP.

The variation in body styles should start to be clear by now; the GV60 is what Genesis calls a coupe utility vehicle (CUV), sporting a raised ride height but tapered roofline.

Offered only with a 77.4kWh battery pack, a dual-motor, Performance AWD variant sees the CUV go from zero to go from zero to 100km/h in four seconds flat off the might of 429 mechanical horses.

The steps up into premium-EV territory are also apparent here. As a high-tech luxury car, the GV60 gets glitzy tech, giving owners the option of facial recognition to unlock the car, as well as a crystal sphere shifter that rotates upwards when you power the car up.

4. Hyundai Ioniq 6

With a drag coefficient of 0.21Cd, the Ioniq 6 is currently one of the most slippery production cars.

With aerodynamic considerations ranked first, the Ioniq 6 is probably the most avant-garde-looking of the bunch.

Thanks to its slippery shape, the electrified streamliner boasts one of the lowest drag coefficients seen yet on a production car: Just 0.21Cd.

The car is offered with battery capacities of 53kWh (Standard Range) and the 77.4kWh (Long Range) seen on the GV60, but physics helps it achieve the highest rated range among the entire pack here thus far — up to 610km.

Its charging capabilities are the same as on everything else thus far, while it shares the clean, pleasant interior design of the Ioniq 5.

What doesn't ride on the E-GMP

1. Hyundai Ioniq Electric

The Ioniq: Hyundai's first hybrid, PHEV and BEV.

Hyundai made it loud and clear that its Ioniq — the model, not the division — was the first mass market model in the world to offer three electrified drivetrains when it debuted in 2016: As a hybrid , plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), and BEV.

As a result, the car was also built on a dedicated platform to accommodate this.

2. Hyundai Kona Electric

The Kona Electric is Hyundai's best-selling EV today.

When it was first released in 2017, the Kona was referred to as a B-SUV that was built on a new compact SUV platform.

Likewise, this was meant to accommodate three types of drivetrains, but with a slight twist. On top of being offered as a hybrid and as a BEV, the Kona would also be propelled purely by a combustion engine.

3. Kia Niro Electric

Due to its hybrid roots, the new Niro Electric doesn't ride on the E-GMP despite its recent launch.

In its first generation, the Niro Electric followed in the footsteps Kona Electric, offering the same battery capacities and power outputs. But the Niro was also similar to the Hyundai Ioniq in that it was always meant to be a hybrid, plug-in hybrid and BEV.

That hasn't changed in its recently-launched second generation, and the new Niro Electric consequently doesn't ride on the E-GMP despite its very recent debut.

Nonetheless, it now has V2L functionality, and also manages more range on a single charge.

(Kia also still sells the Soul EV/e-Soul, which was derived from the same platform as the Soul, but the car has never reached Singapore.)

The future of the E-GMP: Upcoming cars?

Full-sized seven-seater SUVs are next on the horizon to benefit from the E-GMP.

Given the impressive capabilities unlocked by the E-GMP, one might think of the platform as a mainstay of the HMG for at least a decade (or so).

It appears that the Koreans have bigger plans, though, with the 'software-defined' vehicles (and connected platforms) it will soon roll out in 2025.

Nonetheless, look forward to the platform being applied towards yet another vehicle segment in the near future.

Next on-deck? Full-sized, seven-seater SUVs, as hinted at with the Hyundai Seven and Kia EV9 Concepts.

