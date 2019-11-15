Accident in Malaysia: What to do as a driver

Singaporeans make the trip in and out of Malaysia almost daily. Unsurprisingly, there have been many motor accidents that occur and the claims process may be daunting and complex.

This article provides an overview of the steps to take if you are driving a Singapore-registered car to Malaysia, and are involved in an accident there.

BEFORE THE ACCIDENT

Even before making the trip, you should check with your insurer if your vehicle is covered by insurance while abroad. You may find that the insurance coverage is not as comprehensive overseas as compared to at home.

Ensure that insurance policy covers your car, accessories, yourself and your passengers against any injuries and damages.

Also, it would be very helpful to store your insurer's emergency hotline number in your phone, as well as ensure that roaming services can be activated if needed.

This will certainly come in handy if you need a tow truck to tow your car from the accident scene, or alternative transport to be arranged back to Singapore, or just general advice from your insurer on procedural matters after the accident.

AFTER THE ACCIDENT

Following the accident, the procedure is very similar to making claims right after an accident in Singapore.