Accident in Malaysia: What to do as a driver

Illustration of a car accident.
PHOTO: Pixabay
SingaporeLegalAdvice

Singaporeans make the trip in and out of Malaysia almost daily. Unsurprisingly, there have been many motor accidents that occur and the claims process may be daunting and complex.

This article provides an overview of the steps to take if you are driving a Singapore-registered car to Malaysia, and are involved in an accident there.

BEFORE THE ACCIDENT

Even before making the trip, you should check with your insurer if your vehicle is covered by insurance while abroad. You may find that the insurance coverage is not as comprehensive overseas as compared to at home.

Ensure that insurance policy covers your car, accessories, yourself and your passengers against any injuries and damages.

Also, it would be very helpful to store your insurer's emergency hotline number in your phone, as well as ensure that roaming services can be activated if needed.

This will certainly come in handy if you need a tow truck to tow your car from the accident scene, or alternative transport to be arranged back to Singapore, or just general advice from your insurer on procedural matters after the accident.

AFTER THE ACCIDENT

Following the accident, the procedure is very similar to making claims right after an accident in Singapore.

To reiterate, all necessary documents and a police report made should be submitted to your insurer within 24 hours of the accident, unless you were injured in the accident, in which case your insurer should provide some leeway (ie at the earliest possible opportunity).

However, an additional step not required of those involved in accidents in Singapore is photo evidence of the road tax disc of the Malaysian vehicles involved.

This is because Malaysian insurers require this evidence when a claim is filed against a Malaysian vehicle. This is to serve as proof of the accident with the other party.

Following the accident, you should call your insurance agent as soon as possible to inform him/her of your predicament. He/she will also be able to advice you on all necessary procedure to be completed.

Keep all receipts for any bills relating to the accident.

At the scene of the accident, vital evidence such as photographs of the accident scene, the time and place of the accident, as well as the other party's car plate number, contact number and identification details should be recorded. Make a police report as soon as possible after the accident.

Upon your return to Singapore, you need to file an accident report as per the General Insurance Association of Singapore's requirements.

Similar to the situation if you were to be in an accident in Singapore, do not accept the services of unauthorized tow truck operators or repair workshops.

This would complicate your claims process, or worse still, may cause you to be the next victim of motor insurance fraud.

If you require further assistance, you may want to approach the General Insurance Association (GIA) of Singapore, or its Malaysian counterpart, Persatuan Insuran Am Malaysia (PIAM) for help.

Their contact information are as follows:

1. GIA SINGAPORE 

Tel: 62218788

Address: 180 Cecil Street, #07-02 Bangkok Bank Building

2. PIAM

Tel: 0322747399

Address: 150 Jalan Tun Sambanthan, 50470 Kuala Lumpur

WHAT CAN BE CLAIMED

The items which you can claim will depend on how wide your insurance coverage is. Here are some possible items you could possibly claim in an accident overseas:

1. EVACUATION

If you are trapped in a desolated area with little available help or resources, you might be able to have an evacuation arranged by your insurer, if you managed to contact him/her.

 

2. MEDICAL TREATMENT

Especially in cases where there are serious injuries involved, you may be considering the option of flying back to Singapore to seek treatment. However, whether this can be classified as emergency treatment and can be claimed needs to be checked with your insurer.

3. ADDITIONAL ACCOMMODATION OR TRANSPORT EXPENSES

If your trip was disrupted due to the accident, you would likely require additional accommodation nearby, as well as transport to the accommodation.

Such expenses can add up and you should check if they are claimable.

Before embarking on any trip, you should ensure that you are well-aware of your insurance coverage and the steps to take after an accident overseas has occurred.

These could go a long way in helping to alleviate your anxiety and stress in the aftermath of an accident.

This article was first published in SingaporeLegalAdvice

SingaporeLegalAdvice.com is a legal platform for individuals and small business owners needing legal help. The information provided above does not constitute legal advice and is to be followed at your own risk. You should obtain specific legal advice from a lawyer before taking any legal action.

More about
Lifestyle malaysia Accidents - Traffic

