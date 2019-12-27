Accidental essential oil ingestion increasing in young children, says new study

A new study by the University of Sydney has found that close to 63 per cent of essential oil poisoning cases at the New South Wales (NSW) Poisons Information Centre comes from children under 15 years of age.
According to the study, a majority of these kids would accidentally ingest the essential oils thinking it was medicine.
This has prompted Australian researches to give a public warning on the dangers of ingesting essential oils, especially for young children and how to keep them away from accidental ingestion.
DANGERS OF INGESTING ESSENTIAL OILS
The study published in the Medical Journal of Australia found that while ingesting a small amount of essential oils may come recommended by some suppliers, young children should never be encouraged to do so.
Dr Rose Cairns, Director of Research at the NSW Poisons Information Centre said, "It's worrying as particularly in children, as a little of 5 millilitres of some oils can cause rapid and life-threatening onset of toxicity."
Clinical effects of ingesting essential oils in children include vomiting, central nervous system depression or excitation, and aspiration pneumonitis.
The study also found that a small number of respondents also intentionally ingested essential oils thinking it would have therapeutic benefits.
But Dr Cairns cautioned that "just because something is natural doesn't necessarily mean it is safe".
SAFETY RECOMMENDATIONS
In order to keep children safe, parents ought to keep essential oils out of reach of children and separate from oral medications so that mix-ups do not occur.
"Many of these products don't come with child-resistant closures and flow restrictors, which I would like to see made mandatory," commented Dr Cairns.
ESSENTIAL OILS IN SINGAPORE
This article was first published in theAsianparent.