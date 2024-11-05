Accio kitchenware! Cold Storage and CS Fresh offering limited-edition Harry Potter-inspired houseware collection

If you're a Harry Potter fan who wants to add a bit of magic to your daily life, you can soon do so with some new houseware.

From now till Dec 31, limited-edition Harry Potter cutlery and crockery will be available at 20 Cold Storage and CS Fresh outlets.

While the outlets were not named, interested buyers can check out Cold Storage's social media for more information.

Spruce up your dining table with the four-piece ceramic plate set ($79), which comes in the four Hogwarts house colours — red for Gryffindor, green for Slytherin, blue for Ravenclaw and yellow for Hufflepuff.

To match this, you can consider getting the four-piece ceramic bowl set ($51.90), which also comes in the four house colours.

There's also the 12-piece cutlery set ($69.90) that's adorned with the Hogwarts house crest.

Want a cup to enjoy your Butterbeer in? There are ceramic mugs ($26.90) available too that come topped with an adorable Sorting Hat lid.

And if you prefer enjoying your drink on the go, there is the stainless steel tumbler ($39.90), which has a print of the Hogwarts castle on it.

Those who love to cook can get the casserole pot ($99.90) which also has the Hogwarts castle printed on its side.

Customers who are Yuu members will also enjoy exclusive savings on the entire collection.

melissateo@asiaone.com