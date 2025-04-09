Acclaimed chef Damian D'Silva to helm 2 restaurants at National Gallery Singapore

National Gallery Singapore will be seeing two new dining concepts helmed by acclaimed local chef Damian D'silva.

The establishments, which are under OUE Restaurants — the food and lifestyle arm of real estate and healthcare group OUE Limited — are slated to open in September this year, shared the Gallery in a press release on Tuesday (April 8).

This includes Damian's Michelin Selected all-day dining cafe Rempapa, which will be relocated from Paya Lebar Quarter to the Gallery.

It specialises in "local comfort food with a modern touch" and will have affordably priced dishes, including signature rice bowls starting from just $9.90++.

The second restaurant is called Gilmore & Damian D'silva, a new dining concept by the chef that features heritage dishes from the 1900s, inspired by Damian's grandfather's era.

The 68-year-old chef even has a personal connection to the former Supreme Court, which the Gallery is housed in — his grandfather, Gilmore D'Silva, had once served as its caretaker for over 20 years, and Damian spent a significant amount of his childhood there.

The new restaurant will offer a refined take on traditional Eurasian recipes while focusing on reviving "nearly lost flavours". Some of the dishes will also be crafted from Damian's grandfather's personal recipes.

"Returning to the former Supreme Court where I grew up and used to visit grandad, is incredibly meaningful," he reminisced.

"Food has always been a powerful way to tell stories, and with these two concepts, I want to bring to life the flavours and traditions that define Eurasian and Singapore heritage cuisine."

He added that Gilmore is a "new chapter" for him and a way to honour the recipes of his grandfather's era with greater depth, refinement and respect.

"With the support of National Gallery Singapore, we're not just preserving heritage, we're elevating it for a new generation of diners and museum-goers, in a place that holds deep personal significance for me."

Damian is widely regarded as the "grandfather of heritage cuisine" in Singapore.

While he worked in Italy and France between 1997 and 1999, he believed that his calling was closer to home and came back to Singapore.

He is the recipient of the La Liste's Artisan and Authenticity Award 2024 and the Singapore Tourism Board's Special Recognition Award.

Apart from that, Damian is also a judge for MasterChef Singapore.

