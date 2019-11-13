According to new study, attractive students perform better in school

Nowadays getting a good score in school takes more than just intelligence and hard work.

A student's good looks also tend to play a role in their academic performance at school, according to a new research.

Conducted by economist Daniel Hamermesh of Barnard College and colleagues, the study reveals that a person whose looks are "one standard deviation above average" attains about 5 more months of schooling than an otherwise "identical average-looking individual".

METHODOLOGY

The study collated data from the US Study of Early Child Care and Youth Development 1991 -2005 tracking children from 6 months to 15 years old and from the UK National Child Development Study which tracked 17,000 kids born in 1958.

The attractiveness of the students were then assessed by a group of undergraduates who watched segments of video interviews with the children and rated their looks on a scale of 1 (not at all cute/very unattractive) to 5 (very cute/very attractive).

For the UK study, the children's looks were assessed by their teachers instead.