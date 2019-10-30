The achiever woman's guide to becoming your own boss

For many of us, it’s a dream to break out of full-time employment and be our own boss.

The autonomy that comes with following that dream is a huge draw, so it’s no surprise that more Singaporeans are ditching conventional employment and choosing to be their own boss, either by setting up their own businesses or freelancing.

But while perks of being your own boss include flexibility, freedom, and greater financial control, there is still hard work to be done in order to make it.

Particularly for entrepreneurs, financial investments can be an initial stressor.

And as the business and team grows, new challenges emerge along the way.

“Being a boss at a corporate job versus your own business is drastically different.

First reason being – you face the immediate pressure of sustaining the business's profit and loss; if the business ever bleeds, it bleeds out of your own pocket,” says Cassandra Riene Tan, founder of several ventures, including tech startup Bitsy and, most recently, casual dining restaurant Botany.

“So the stress of managing a team is a whole new level of intensity when you are in your own venture as compared to being in an existing company.”

Here, Cassandra shares the things she wished she knew as a first-time boss.

1. YOU ARE BOUND TO MAKE MISTAKES AND IT'S OKAY

“You could read up as much as possible on management and leadership or seek advice from mentors, and you would still make mistakes along the way.