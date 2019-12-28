The achieving woman's guide to supercharging your sex life

Read also

To harness my over-the-top creativity to back the underdogs.

I’ve always been a fan of the imperfect, stood up for those who were struggling, spoken to the mis-fits; the ones that no one wanted to talk to… I love it when these people smash through society’s expectations and emerge victors.

In part, this stems from the fact that I had self-esteem issues growing up and had low self-confidence. I want to reach out to others to make sure no one ever has to feel that way.

WOULD YOU SAY YOUR CAREER VISION AND YOUR PERSONAL MISSION ARE ALIGNED THEN?

Definitely. Yes. The business is a platform by which I can reach out to people, and the products to help change their lives.

GO ON THEN, TELL US ABOUT THIS MALE VITALITY SUPPLEMENT YOU FOUNDED. WHAT MADE YOU WANT TO PURSUE IT, AND HOW DOES IT WORK?

I’ve heard it from more than one friend, about modern stresses taking its toll on their sexual health, and a very close friend who is in her early 40s was one of them.

She and her husband were trying for their third baby, but he was facing a great deal of stress at work, which affected their sex life.

Studies have shown that psychological factors are the most common causes of erectile dysfunction – more so than physical ones.

Stress and anxiety impedes the brains messages to the penis for extra blood flow.

One cause of low libido or low sexual desire is low testosterone, and unfortunately, testosterone levels in men peak in their 20s and slowly decline throughout life.