Zumba, K-pop, yoga: Almost 4,000 take part in first 4 sessions of inaugural Active Fest

As the year comes to a close, many in Singapore have gotten active in a new sport and fitness festival.

In November, ActiveSG's inaugural Active Fest drew nearly 4,000 participants to its first four sessions.

This showed that there's a strong demand for sports and fitness activities among the members, Sport Singapore said in a press release on Wednesday (Dec 3).

Active Fest provides members of the public unlimited access to a variety of sports and fitness trial sessions for a $5 registration fee, which is fully redeemable with ActiveSG credits.

The event also consists of fringe activities such as archery, basketball and miniature golf.

More than 110 fitness activities and sports trials were made available for participants to try out at Active Fest.

The first four sessions took place at four ActiveSG Sports Centres islandwide across three weekends: Delta Sport Centre on Nov 1, Woodlands Sport Centre on Nov 2, Choa Chu Kang Sport Centre on Nov 8 and Heartbeat@Bedok on Nov 16.

Final session on Dec 6

Wrapping up the series is a fifth and final session happening at Bishan Sport Centre on Dec 6 from 9am to 3pm.

Attendees can look forward to fitness trials for popular activities such as pilates, yoga, and Zumba.

There will also be novel programmes including Bbarreless (a fitness class combining pilates and music), Fight Do (a boxing and martial arts fusion class) and Piloxing (a cardio class combining pilates, boxing and dance).

Children aged seven to 12 can take part in football trials, and those accompanied by an adult can also check out the dance-inspired offerings at the stadium foyer.

According to Sport Singapore, the trial classes featured at the event provide a glimpse into the new programmes available at various ActiveSG Sport Centres in the weeks to come.

They range from single-session school holiday programmes to longer-term fitness courses running between four and 12 weeks.

In addition to the fitness activities, there will be prizes for those who register for their preferred programmes on-site at the upcoming Active Fest.

Exclusive ActiveSG premiums will also be available for attendees, and new ActiveSG members will receive a welcome gift upon joining.

"It's been inspiring to see families, friends and communities coming together to discover different ways to stay active. We hope this spirit continues, motivating Singaporeans to lead healthier, more fulfilling lives," said Tan Hock Leong, chief of ActiveSG, Sport Singapore.

"Active Fest is committed to showcasing a diverse range of activities and programmes, proving that there truly is a sport for everyone."

All new programmes introduced during the five Active Fest sessions are labelled ACTIVEFEST25 on the MyActiveSG+ platform, and will continue to be available for sign-ups until all slots are taken up.

ActiveSG members can offset up to 30 per cent of the programme cost using ActiveSG credits.

For more information on the programmes, visit MyActiveSG+.

