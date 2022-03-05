An activewear-obsessed yoga teacher shares her all-time fave outfits

Some people say finding jeans that fit is one of the hardest tasks, but those who work out know that it’s tougher to find a pair of leggings that fit you well, stay put during your workout, and hold up through the years. On top of that, it has to look cute, of course!

When it comes to yoga, finding the right activewear can prove to be even more challenging because of all the bending, arching, and twisting that is required.

This means you need activewear that hugs you, stays in place, does not dig in, has no pesky seams, does not have painful zippers, has a streamlined silhouette, and last but not least, flatters you (duh!).

It’s a tall order for activewear, so when you find pieces that check all the boxes, you hold them close to you forever.

As a yoga teacher and fitness enthusiast who lives and breathes activewear, here are my must-have outfits that are in my weekly rotation.

Read on to discover new threads for your yoga and workout classes — they might just turn out to be your all-time favourites too!

My go-to sports bra for every occasion: Crop Shop Boutique Isla Crop ($58.99 AUD, S$57.30)

I could have included a different sports bra to go with the different bottoms listed below, but the truth is that I wear this Crop Shop Boutique Isla Crop to nine out of 10 yoga sessions.

It has everything I want in a sports bra: comfort, support, thick straps, no high neck (because that can be hot and irritating), no V-neck (because I don’t want to deal with cleavage during yoga), and sweat-wicking properties.

As someone with a small bust and broad shoulders, my biggest struggle when looking for a sports bra is finding one that doesn’t gape in the front. When practising yoga, I don’t want to think about adjusting my bra to make sure nothing is popping out.

While this bra isn’t a low V-neck style, it has a scoop neckline that is flattering and not suffocating.

Stretch yoga class: Lululemon Align Pant ($880 HKD)

I’m sure it doesn’t come as a surprise that the first pair of leggings I love are Lululemon’s Align Pant.

It is considered the cream of the crop for yoga leggings for a good reason — it’s truly buttery soft and makes you feel like you’re wearing nothing.

If you’re like me and you prefer a cotton-like pair of leggings as opposed to those made of a glossy, slinky sports material, you’ll love this.

The Align Pant is the softest pair of leggings I’ve worn, yet still holds me in and shapes my body.

I’m Lululemon-obsessed and have never found any of the popular Align Pant dupes (from other brands) to come close. In fact, I don’t even think any other leggings can be considered “buttery soft” after experiencing this.

Vinyasa yoga class: Lululemon Align Pant ($880 HKD)

Surprise, surprise. I wear the Align Pant for vinyasa classes, too.

However, I only opt for black or dark colourways because here’s one problem with the Align Pant: it’s not sweat-wicking.

Although sweat is normal and I’m all for showing everyone how hard I’ve worked, I’d prefer not to have wet spots on my pair of leggings as I’m seriously sweaty.

PS: The Align Pant comes in various lengths — 21″ (cropped), 25″ (7/8), 26″ (Asia Fit), 28″ (regular) — so everyone can find their perfect fit.

Inversion yoga class: Mulawear Noble Leggings $72

When I’m going upside down and need a pair of leggings that are just a bit snugger around my waist and legs to ensure that I won’t have to readjust them during class, these are my go-to.

Mulawear may be fairly new to Singapore, but it’s supposedly South Korea’s top activewear brand, with leggings that claim to last for up to six years.

Similar to Lululemon, Mulawear has their own factories to develop custom fabric blends, allowing them to create activewear of extraordinary quality, fit and feel.

Noble Leggings are their simplest and sleekest, making them perfect for yoga.

Everyday yoga class: Crop Shop Boutique Fade Leggings ($82.99 AUD)

I previously mentioned that no fabric feels the same as the Nulu material that Lululemon’s Align Pants are made of, but these… might be even better.

The Crop Shop Boutique Fade Leggings don’t come in a thick cotton fabric; they also aren’t made of a shiny fabric blend. I think they strike the perfect balance of being a brushed but breathable activewear material.

The leggings are also thinner, lighter, more sweat-wicking, and more supportive than the Align Pant — all that at nearly half the price of Align (~$82 vs ~$158).

Note that although these are squat-proof (opaque when squatting/stretching the fabric/bending over), they are not sweat-proof. Due to the subtle acid-wash design and quick-drying properties, I haven’t found a problem with sweat stains so far.

Hot yoga class: Crop Shop Boutique Serenity 6" Shorts ($65.99 AUD)

I’m a leggings kind of girl and almost always wear leggings for yoga, but when the yoga class is just too hot and sweaty, I’ll go for shorts sometimes.

My gripe with shorts is that they’re usually too short, cut into my thighs, roll up on my thighs, or are too loose on my waist. IYKYK.

These Crop Shop Boutique shorts eliminate all those problems with the 6″ inseam. They’re slightly longer than most activewear shorts, giving me more coverage, while being shorter than biker shorts. This is a more flattering look to me.

These shorts will cinch you in at your waist, give you breathing room around your butt and thighs, support you through a tough class, and wick sweat away. They’re truly the only shorts I wear for yoga!

Final words

Whatever outfit you choose to wear, remember that activewear should make you feel excited and confident. If a piece of activewear isn’t bringing you joy, you might want to take a page from Marie Kondo and discard it.

Carissa Wong is a 200h Certified Yoga Teacher who focuses on alignment, mobility, and strength. She started practising yoga in 2016, and has been teaching since mid-2020. Currently, she teaches private one-on-one yoga classes online and in person.

