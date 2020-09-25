Additional 30% off Nike sale items

Nike is offering an additional 30 per cent off its sale items.

The extensive list of items eligible for this discount ranges from a select of running gear, dresses and sports bras.

And this includes the Nike Renew Ride running shoe, which is already slashed to $89.90 from $115, and the Nike Legend Essential training shoe that went down to $69.90 from $89.

Enter the code SALE30 before entering your payment information in the checkout page and it will be applied to the total amount payable, on top of the sale prices.

Deal ends: Sept 29

Have a deal that you would like to have listed on AsiaOne? Drop us an email at keepsaving@asiaone.com.

Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving.