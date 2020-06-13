Additional savings, new weight-based shipping: 5 reasons to shop on Lazada x Taobao

Hands up if you took up a new interest during a time that everyone has been asked to stay at home? You're not alone as we have seen over the past two months on social media.

Perhaps it's out of sheer boredom from being cooped up at home, or plain FOMO from all the Dalgona coffees, circuit baking exploits, fitspo videos and home improvements that you've seen your friend post on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Whatever the reason, trying something new is never a bad thing if it encourages you to venture out of your comfort zone and pick up a new skill while you are at it.

Achieve your fitness goals with items found in Lazada x Taobao: Exercise leggings, exercise mats and resistance bands

The only potential hitch in your plans is whether you have the necessary items at home to do what you want. After all, Dalgona coffee is much easier to make when using a hand mixer compared to a spoon, and that TikTok video of you doing a plank or ab challenge looks way better when you are decked out in stylish activewear.

Kitchen items on Lazada x Taobao you need to make Dalgona coffee: Whisk, glass coffee cup and hand mixer

So where can you go to get the items you need to accomplish your #StayHome goals, especially when stores remain largely closed? Lazada x Taobao offers a huge selection of carefully curated items from the world's biggest e-commerce site, and a host of benefits to give you even better savings and to make your shopping experience a pleasant and hassle-free one.

1. Easily browse the best that Taobao has to offer in English

For most of us, English is the language that we're more comfortable with and the lack of proficiency in Mandarin can be a hindrance to shopping on Taobao. You no longer face this issue on the Lazada x Taobao channel as all listings and product reviews are in English.

How to locate the Lazada x Taobao channel on the Lazada app

To access the Lazada x Taobao channel, simply click on the Taobao icon located just underneath the main website banner. You can also search for an item and select the Taobao filter to ensure the item is available on the channel.

It is now easier than before to find the items that you are looking for and you can even see what others have to say and how they rate their purchases before you decide whether to add a product to your cart.

2. Shop from more than 100 million products offered

How to browse through the many products on Lazada x Taobao

You don't have to worry that you won't be able to find what you are looking for with the wide variety of items. And you can shop with confidence as only trusted sellers are featured on the platform.

Concerned that there may be too many products to run through before you find what you need? The Lazada team has thoughtfully curated products according to various categories such as Fashion, Home & Living, and Kitchen & Dining.

Alternatively, there's also a search function for you to easily locate the type of items you have in mind. Do note though that this is an exclusive in-app only feature.

3. Save more when you buy more

How to save with the Lazada x Taobao flexi-combo benefit and weight-based shipping fees

Yes you read that right - the more items you have in your final cart from the Lazada x Taobao channel, the greater the discount you receive. Unsure if the item is Taobao? All Taobao items can be easily identified by the orange Taobao sticker at the start of the product listing.

The Lazada x Taobao-exclusive flexi combo benefit is based on the number of Taobao items in your final cart. Enjoy a five per cent discount on your final order when you purchase three items, a seven per cent discount with four items and a 10 per cent discount with five or more items purchased.

4. Know your final total cost with weight-based shipping fees

Ever made an online purchase from overseas and received bill shock from the shipping fees you were charged? This won't happen when you shop on Lazada x Taobao.

Instead of charging a separate shipping fee for each item, the total weight of all the items in cart is consolidated and you are charged $5.90 for the first kilogram and $2.20 for every additional 500g. And you get to see the final shipping fee, which includes delivery to your doorstep in Singapore before you make your payment, so no surprises on how much your shopping actually costs.

5. Everything from order history to shipping notices is consolidated in Lazada

Browsing, payments and shipping notices. Everything related to your purchases is stored in your Lazada account, making it convenient for you to check what you purchased, your mode of payment and when you should expect your parcel to arrive.

And if you face any issues with your order, hit the 'Contact Lazada' icon to get the help that you need via live chat. Do note that replies may be delayed during major shopping festivals or sales due to the high volume of enquiries.

Already have some items on your wish list? Don't miss out on the upcoming 6.18 shopping festival on Lazada x Taobao where you can collect a voucher that gives you 25 per cent off with a minimum spend on $90 on the site. There will also be additional discounts and special sales on top of all the above mentioned benefits.

During this time when we're still encouraged to practise social distancing, shop from Lazada's various channels - LazMall, RedMart, Lazada Marketplace and Lazada x Taobao - to get everything that you need without stepping out of the house.

Learn more about Lazada x Taobao and the latest available items here.

This article is brought to you in partnership with Lazada.