Adidas celebrates Southeast Asia cultures with its new UltraBoost DNA City Pack shoes

It is said that you can tell a lot about a person by the shoes that they wear.

However, there's no need to consult Google on the source of the statement any time soon, because it's just something I came up with two seconds ago.

Random contextual quip aside, if your last pair of shoes looks like it's already hanging on for dear life, then the Adidas UltraBOOST DNA "City Pack" shoes have come at a very convenient time indeed.

By bringing in and collaborating with various artists from all over Southeast Asia, the lifestyle giant has rolled out a new line of shoes that utilises the region's rich culture as aesthetic inspiration, and the result of those efforts are six snazzy pairs that showcase the best of Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand and the Philippines.

Specifically, our "local artist representative" for this campaign is none other than graffiti artist and visual engineer Eman Raharno Jeman, otherwise known as Clogtwo.

PHOTO: Adidas

According to him, he wanted to depict Singapore as a "processor" because in spite of our small size, we are arguably the most powerful component in the computer. To add on to this aesthetic, Clogtwo added in a mechanised version of the Merlion as well as wires, gears and other mechanical components, depicting Singapore as "state-of-the-art, well-oiled and always in motion.".

Amusingly, this isn't the first time the artist has worked on a shoe-related project with Adidas. In July this year, he teamed up with the lifestyle brand as well as Lego Singapore to design a special Adidas Originals Superstar sneaker, a giant model of which was then displayed at various malls around the island.

Regarding pricing and availability, interested buyers will be able to pick up these snazzy sneakers starting from tomorrow, Nov 11 at $280 a pair via the Adidas app, the official Adidas website or at the following Adidas Performance outlets in Singapore.

Bugis Junction

ION Orchard

Paragon

Jewel Changi Airport

Suntec City

Marina Bay Sands

VivoCity

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.