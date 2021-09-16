Adidas has unveiled a 007 Ultraboost shoe collection inspired by No Time to Die

Adidas has revealed an upcoming adidas x 007 collaboration, inspired by the 25th James Bond film No Time To Die that hits theaters later this month. These don’t look like shoes Bond would wear while dodging explosions and driving gun-toting cars - but they’re more for his fans anyway.

This new UltraBOOST collection launches in two phases, but the first phase will be exclusive to members of the Creators Club program from Sept 17 onwards. The full collection will be opened up to the public on Sept 24. The first shoe launching in this collection is the UltraBOOST DNA White Tuxedo, which mimics the secret agent’s white-suited look.

According to adidas, the footwear pack also features:

ULTRABOOST 20 Black Tuxedo ($280): Embodies James Bond’s classic black tuxedo. Inspired by thrilling action scenes in No Time To Die, this running shoe features responsive cushioning and a graphic on the sockliner pulled straight from the backdrop of a scene set in Cuba.

ULTRABOOST 20 Q Branch ($280): Honoring Q Branch, the birthplace of wearable tech, is celebrated through the inclusion of a hidden pocket in the lace-cage of the shoe.

ULTRABOOST 20 No Time To Die Villain ($280): Inspired by the latest Bond villain, Safin, this design with a look of rough concrete, a lace cage that mimics Safin's porcelain mask and a sockliner imprinted with details straight from his bunker.

These new designs inspired by No Time To Die come paired with the functionality of the adidas UltraBOOST range.

The BOOST midsole on each shoe provides the wearer with an ultimate level of energy return, made from a solid granular material known as TPU. You can find the full adidas x 007 collection on the adidas app and the adidas website. The shoes will also pop up in adidas Performance VivoCity on Sept 24.

No Time To Die will hit theaters on Sept 30.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.