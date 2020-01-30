Adidas to launch new fabrics from recycled ocean plastic, polyester

A view of the FC Cincinnati Adidas Parley jersey in the locker room prior to the game against Real Salt Lake at Nippert Stadium.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

Adidas will launch new fabrics made from recycled polyester and marine plastic waste and expand the product lines that use them after the success of shoes made with the Parley for the Oceans initiative, the sportswear firm said on Tuesday.

Adidas first teamed up with Parley in 2015 and gradually ramped up production of shoes using plastic collected on beaches and coastal regions to make more than 11 million pairs in 2019, still only a fraction of a group total of more than 400 million.

The Ellen MacArthur Foundation, a charity that promotes shifting the economy to a circular model that eliminates waste, says less than 1 per cent of material used for clothing is recycled, a loss of more than $100 billion (S$136.3 billion) worth of materials each year.

Adidas will continue to make Parley-branded shoes and clothes out of ocean plastic in 2020 and will also launch "Primeblue" fabric containing Parley marine waste that it will use in existing lines like its popular Ultraboost shoes.

In total, the German firm will produce 15-20 million pairs of shoes using ocean plastic in 2020.

Recycled polyester costs about 10 per cent more than the virgin material, but Adidas ultimately wants to get the price down so more consumers can afford to choose sustainable products.

"It is a matter of time, it is a matter of scale, of volume and we are trying to lead that charge," James Carnes, Adidas vice president of brand strategy, told Reuters.

Adidas says it wants more than half of the polyester it uses to be recycled in 2020, ramping up to 100 per cent by 2024. In 2019, Adidas expected 46 per cent of polyester used in its clothing to be recycled, compared with just 28 per cent for its shoes.

Criticism has been mounting of the environmental impact of the fashion industry, which is responsible for about 10 per cent of all greenhouse gas emissions, according to charity Oxfam.

"Increasing the presence of recycled polyester fibre has the potential to massively impact global energy and resource requirements," said Barclays analyst Anushka Challawala. "Sportswear is leading a lot of the change."

Market leader Nike uses recycled polyester yarn for the uppers of its popular Flyknit shoes, saying that has helped it divert more than 4 billion plastic bottles from landfills.

In addition to the ocean plastic initiative, Adidas will start labeling products made from 100 per cent recycled polyester from other sources as "Primegreen" later in the year.

In an announcement timed ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday, Adidas said it would also move to make more uniforms out of sustainable fabrics with US sports partners like Major League Football and the National Hockey League.

More about
Lifestyle adidas Sustainability Recycling fashion

TRENDING

Online mall Qoo10 removes listing selling 30 &#039;anti-coronavirus&#039; masks for $10,000
Online mall Qoo10 removes listing selling 30 'anti-coronavirus' masks for $10,000
Fire breaks out at Concord Primary School in Choa Chu Kang, 1,400 people evacuated
Fire breaks out at Concord Primary School in Choa Chu Kang, 1,400 people evacuated
Healthy people don&#039;t need to wear surgical masks: Experts
Healthy people don't need to wear surgical masks: Experts
Chinese prostitution dens &#039;sell sex on WeChat like it&#039;s fast food&#039;
Chinese prostitution dens 'sell sex on WeChat like it's fast food'
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Things to do in Ipoh that aren&#039;t eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
Things to do in Ipoh that aren't eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
How long can Chinese New Year cookies be kept?
How long can Chinese New Year cookies be kept?
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Joanne Peh remains in Guangzhou with kids amid Wuhan virus outbreak
Joanne Peh remains in Guangzhou with kids amid Wuhan virus outbreak
What happens if you find a winning TOTO ticket?
What happens if you find a winning TOTO ticket?
Woodlands double-murder trial: Victim knew of husband&#039;s debts and wanted to help clear them
Woodlands double-murder trial: Victim knew of husband's debts and wanted to help clear them

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here&#039;s the catch
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here's the catch
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job

Home Works

Tempered glass: The dos and don&#039;ts of maintaining your glass furniture
Tempered glass: The dos and don'ts of maintaining your glass furniture
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800

SERVICES