Adidas to launch new fabrics from recycled ocean plastic, polyester

Adidas will launch new fabrics made from recycled polyester and marine plastic waste and expand the product lines that use them after the success of shoes made with the Parley for the Oceans initiative, the sportswear firm said on Tuesday.

Adidas first teamed up with Parley in 2015 and gradually ramped up production of shoes using plastic collected on beaches and coastal regions to make more than 11 million pairs in 2019, still only a fraction of a group total of more than 400 million.

The Ellen MacArthur Foundation, a charity that promotes shifting the economy to a circular model that eliminates waste, says less than 1 per cent of material used for clothing is recycled, a loss of more than $100 billion (S$136.3 billion) worth of materials each year.

Adidas will continue to make Parley-branded shoes and clothes out of ocean plastic in 2020 and will also launch "Primeblue" fabric containing Parley marine waste that it will use in existing lines like its popular Ultraboost shoes.

In total, the German firm will produce 15-20 million pairs of shoes using ocean plastic in 2020.

Recycled polyester costs about 10 per cent more than the virgin material, but Adidas ultimately wants to get the price down so more consumers can afford to choose sustainable products.

"It is a matter of time, it is a matter of scale, of volume and we are trying to lead that charge," James Carnes, Adidas vice president of brand strategy, told Reuters.

Adidas says it wants more than half of the polyester it uses to be recycled in 2020, ramping up to 100 per cent by 2024. In 2019, Adidas expected 46 per cent of polyester used in its clothing to be recycled, compared with just 28 per cent for its shoes.

Criticism has been mounting of the environmental impact of the fashion industry, which is responsible for about 10 per cent of all greenhouse gas emissions, according to charity Oxfam.