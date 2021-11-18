Adidas x Transformers rolls out Optimus Prime and Megatron light-up X9000L4 colourways

Adidas has teamed up with Hasbro on two Transformers colourways of the X9000L4 running shoes.

Inspired by the leaders of the Autobots and Decepticons, fans can show their loyalty to either Optimus Prime or Megatron with the new colourways.

The Optimus Prime colourway features the Autobots leader’s iconic blue and grey colour scheme. It also has red accents and flame decals towards the heels.

PHOTO: Adidas

PHOTO: Adidas

PHOTO: Adidas

PHOTO: Adidas

PHOTO: Adidas

PHOTO: Adidas

The Megatron colourway, on the other hand, is decked out in black with dark grey and red detailing.

PHOTO: Adidas

PHOTO: Adidas

PHOTO: Adidas

PHOTO: Adidas

PHOTO: Adidas

Both shoes can light up as they come with an LED light that can be inserted into the tongue or removed to charge if needed. They also feature Optimus Prime’s and Megatron’s faces, the Transformers logo and Adidas branding on the insoles of the shoes.

PHOTO: Adidas

Currently, these designs are only available in China. There’s no news on whether it will be available to the rest of the world, or how much they retail for, but for the sake of Transformers fans, let’s keep our fingers crossed.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.