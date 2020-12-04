Advent calendars: Count down your days to Christmas in style

Advent calendars work on a simple premise: every day in December until Christmas eve, build your anticipation for the big day come the 25th.

The days are marked by doors or windows, often distributed randomly across a large rectangular card.

Behind these doors, you'd traditionally find rewards that are a little more spiritual in nature (think hymns or images of the Nativity), though advent calendars have since been adapted to hiding small, rewarding gifts.

The great thing about advent calendars - or bad thing, depending on how you're looking at it - is the need for some good ol' delayed gratification.

Open all the windows, and gorge yourself on the spoils within before December has begun proper - or, exercise a bit of self-restraint. Your waistline will thank you for it.

Temple Cellars’ canvent calendar