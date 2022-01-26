Adventures at home: New Sentosa tours offer wild encounters and 'time travel'

All information in this article is accurate at the time of publishing.

Our beloved "island getaway", aka Sentosa, celebrates its Golden Jubilee this year, marking 50 years of Sentosa's history as a unique leisure destination.

Naturally, this means you can look forward to over 50 thrilling new experiences and events as part of the celebrations, kicking off with a series of sustainability-and heritage-themed SentoSights tours that have been categorised into three fun sections: