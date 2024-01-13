Adventures at home: Rediscovering art in Circle Line MRT stations

Happy anniversary, Circle Line (CCL)!

On this day (Jan 10) in 2009, the CCL became Singapore's fourth MRT line, with only five stations connecting Bartley to Marymount station. When it was completed in 2012, the CCL was the world's longest fully underground and automated rapid transit line. Today, the "yellow" or "orange" line has 30 stops, with three more under construction.

The CCL holds another secret: like the North-East line, the North-South line, and Downtown line, this MRT line also doubles as an unconventional art gallery, with incredible artworks at nearly every stop. Here are some that have caught our attention on our many commutes.

Caldecott

"The Cartography of Memories" by Hazel Lim

This towering masterpiece is like a giant memory scrapbook of Singapore. The messages are written recollections from people about their most memorable places in our city-state.

Farrer Road

"Art Lineage" by Erzan Bin Adam

300 members of the community were roped in to create this collection of lines and brushstrokes, resulting in an explosion of colour. This work represents the "in-between spaces" where identity is formed — not by what is there, but what is in-between.

Pasir Panjang

"Lieutenant Adnan" by Ho Tzu Nyen

Look around Pasir Panjang MRT and you'll find posters promoting an imaginary film about real life World War II hero Lieutenant Adnan, who fought at the Battle of Pasir Panjang, which took place near the station.

Marymount

"Superstring" by Joshua Yang

This entire artwork above the ticket machine is made up of only a single line. If you look closely, you can see the blueprint of the station, giving commuters a peek behind the construction of this place.

Lorong Chuan

"Through the Looking Glass" by A Dose of Light & Yoma Studio

This cute, colourful, tongue-in-cheek map of our Little Red Dot is filled with familiar landmarks like the Singapore flyer and Changi Airport. Can you spot the playful Merlions, or Sang Nila Utama on a boat?

Dakota

"Little Things, Little Stories" by A Dose of Light

These are random collection of things you'd find when strolling along the HDB corridors and shared spaces of the Dakota Crescent heartlands. It sort of doubles as a time capsule too.

Mountbatten

"Lord Mountbatten Thinks of Pink" by Jason Wee

This pink ship is a salute to history. Lord Louis Mountbatten, a British naval commander during World War II, painted his shops "Mountbatten Pink" as he claimed it was an effective camouflage at dawn and dusk. While the tactic was never proven true, the commander did survive the war and has a road named after him next to this station.

Esplanade

"A Piece of Ice-Clear Heart" by Lim Mu Hue @ Lim Aik Lee

This mammoth artpiece is the final and biggest-ever work by the late wood-cut engraving artist, Lim Mu Hue. It pays homage to theatre, showcasing our forefathers enjoying shadow puppetry and other performances. Fitting as commuters make their way to the nearby Esplanade Theatres on the Bay.

