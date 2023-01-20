Feeling adventurous? Try tempeh bak kwa, nian gao popiah and other unusual snacks this Chinese New Year

With Lunar New Year just around the corner, we can expect to munch on all our favourite snacks while we go on house visitations.

While many of us might seek comfort in familiar flavours, some might feel inclined to opt for something novel and unconventional.

If you're the adventurous sort, you're in luck – as we have compiled five unusual snacks for you to try this coming festive season.

Vegetarian truffle bak kwa

Although unusual bak kwa flavours aren't exactly uncommon, we still couldn't help but take notice of this vegetarian truffle bak kwa from Angie's Tempeh.

Made with tempeh - a natural, minimally-processed source of protein usually made of soybeans - this plant-based version of bak kwa will bring something different to the table.

You can even pair the bak kwa with Just Produce's yusheng, which consists of locally harvested vegetables and homemade plum sauce from Kian Seng Culinary, for a different lo hei experience.

You can pre-order a 650g box of Truffle Flavour Tempeh Bak Kwa for $78 or a bundle of 3 Truffle Flavour Tempeh Bak Kwa (650g box each) for $160 here.

Egg tarts with gold flakes

Feeling a little bougie?

For just $6, you can treat yourself to Joy Luck Teahouse's Gold Egg Tart which is sprinkled with 22-carat French gold flakes, giving a lavish twist to the staple pastry.

Joy Luck Teahouse explains that gold is a symbol of abundance, wealth and luck – so not only will you feel rich for a couple minutes, you can also look forward to a prosperous new year.

Joy Luck Teahouse's 22 Carat French Gold Flakes Egg Tart is available from $6 here.

Yuzu kumquat cake

Amid all the dry and heaty festive snacks, a refreshing palate cleanser might just be what you need.

Drizzled in zesty yuzu kumquat compote, Nesuto Singapore's Longevity Yuzu Kumquat Gateau de Voyage (GDV) – also known as a pound cake – will bring a much-needed balance to your wide array of snacks on the coffee table.

Nestuto Singapore's Longevity Yuzu Kumquat GDV & Roku Gin set is available at $78 here.

Pasta-flavoured cookie

PHOTO: La Levain

If you're digging some fusion flavours in your festive snacks, you might want to try La Levain's cacio e pepe cookies.

The pasta dish – which translates to "cheese and pepper" – serves as the flavour for these cookies with its premium parmigiano reggiano (parmesan) and added kick of black pepper, giving a slight Mediterranean touch to your array of Chinese snacks.

La Levain's Cacio e Pepe Cookies (Carbonara Cookies) are available at $26.80 here.

Nian gao popiah roll

PHOTO: You Tiao Man

Nian gao (rice cake) is typically served as a dish in itself, but have you seen it wrapped up as part of a popiah roll?

The sticky ingredient is the star of You Tiao Man's Nian Gao Roll which, along with some crispy yam and sweet potato, helps to provide a unique blend of flavours on top of its crispy popiah skin.

You Tiao Man's Nian Gao Roll comes in eight pieces per packet and is available at $6.50 here.

