Aesthetic procedures: How to know you've gone too far

Aesthetic procedures have become as common as the flu jab⁠⁠. Even if you've never gone for one, you probably know people who have.

They can be surgical (like facelifts and breast implants) and non-surgical (like Botox injections, dermal fillers and chemical peels), and as the term suggests, they're meant to improve cosmetic appearance.

Thus, it shouldn't be surprising that they can become quite addictive since our looks (or at least what we think of them) can impact our psychological well-being and social engagement.

But more isn't always more⁠-so how would you know when you're OD-ing on these treatments?

We got Dr Kwan Yuan Dong, a resident physician at DTAP Clinic, to share 10 signs.

1. TIGHT AND THIN, WAXY LOOKING SKIN

Many people undergo aesthetic treatments in a bid to achieve smooth, glowy skin.

However, a lot of them end up with thin, crepe-like skin instead, often with a waxy sheen to it.

"This is a sign of over-exfoliation. It can be caused by excessive use of chemical peels, acids, exfoliative laser treatments, exfoliative cosmeceuticals, as well as scrubs," says Dr Kwan.

2. UNNATURAL FACIAL EXPRESSIONS

No one bats an eyelid at the Botox of mention anymore, and the age limit at which these injections can be carried out has become lower because "preventative" Botox has become the new fad.

However, too much Botox can result in a "frozen" face that has unnatural, awkward, minimal or no facial expressions.

3. HIGHLY-ARCHED EYEBROWS

"Strictly speaking, highly-arched brows aren't necessarily a sign of overdone Botox, but rather of improperly-injected Botox," she says.

"This is typically due to an overload of Botox in the centre of the forehead, and not enough on the sides, which causes the muscles on the sides to pull the eyebrows up."

She adds that because aesthetic preferences are subjective, it isn't unusual for patients to request for this look.

4. UNNATURALLY-SHAPED NOSE