Affinite heralds new ground for EVs with the arrival of the Ford Mustang Mach-E

Affinite, a concept by Jack Cars celebrates the arrival of the all-new 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E SUV, which is an exciting new option across the company's expanding portfolio of luxurious and premium cars.

Breaking new ground, the debut of this new purpose-built Ford EV combines a sporty outlook with zero-emission driving promises and presents an exciting new option for car owners in Singapore who are looking to switch from internal combustion engines (ICEs) to EVs.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is the marque's latest automotive venture, and it has gained traction as a highly desirable vehicle for both car enthusiasts and eco-conscious drivers. Powered by a responsive, energy-efficient battery-electric drivetrain, the first-ever SUV member of the Mustang family is capable of accelerating from 0-100 km/h in a blistering 6.2 seconds.

Power is sent to a single-motor rear-wheel-drive system, and its balanced and responsive all-electric platform is equipped with a 376-cell, 88 kWh extended-range battery array, offering up to 610 km (WLTP) of driving range between charges.

The Ford Mustang Mach‑E also comes with a variety of driving modes that match driving dynamics and sensory experiences to the driver's mood. The car still embodies the quintessential Mustang driving sensation, with improved acceleration, handling and unique settings that tailor to on and off-road drives.

Built with long-standing Mustang traditions, the Ford Mustang Mach-E is instantly recognisable with its signature elements such as its long, powerful hood, rear-haunch design, aggressive headlights and trademark tri-bar taillamps.

On the inside, the five-seater SUV is luxuriously spacious, with a fusion of modern design, sophisticated comfort and smart functionality. With its full panorama glass roof, the cabin instantly feels airier with an abundance of natural light.

Taking full advantage of connectivity, owners will be able to configure their new vehicle with a range of personalisation options such as the E-Latch keyless entry system.

To deliver a truly intuitive and stress-reducing driving experience, the Ford Mustang Mach-E is also equipped with the latest driver-assisted technologies. This include:

Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go and Lane Centering

Active Park Assist 2.0

Pre-Collision Assist with Auto Emergency Braking

Lane-Keeping System with Blind Spot Assist

Offering even more practicality, the Ford Mustang Mach-E comes with 402-litres of boot space behind the rear seats and an additional front trunk storage unit.

This additional 81-litres of front storage space is also drainable, making it a convenient space to store wet or muddy sports clothing, hiking boots or beach gear.

The 2021 Ford Mach-E RWD Extended Range starts at S$310,888, including COE. Designed to offer owners additional peace-of-mind while on the road, Affinite also offers an attractive five-Year/100,000km warranty.

