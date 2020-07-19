Affordable art in Singapore: Where to get budget-friendly prints and paintings for your home

Buying and collecting art is seen as a privilege for the wealthy – after all, we’ve all seen movies or heard stories where obscure paintings fetch millions of dollars.

Fortunately, art is a lot more accessible to the common man today, art that we can afford – and no, we’re not talking about IKEA.

If you’re looking for budget-friendly art for your home, here are some places in Singapore to look for that perfect piece, without breaking the bank (too much).

Affordable art fair

One of Singapore’s biggest art fairs, the Affordable Art Fair is returning this year from 20 – 22 November. The show brings together a variety of local, regional, and international galleries that will delight first time and returning buyers.

While the dates of the fair have been confirmed, the recent pandemic has made it uncertain if it is sure to happen.

Fret not, for Affordable Art Fair has a vast range of artwork on their online platform as well. Whether it’s photography, collage and even abstract art, you’re sure to find the perfect piece. Be sure to check out their Under £250 (S$400) and Under £500 collections as well.

Affordable Art Fair is happening from 20 – 22 November 2020 at the F1 Pit Building, No. 1 Republic Boulevard, Singapore 038975. More details to come.

Kult gallery

Founded in 2009, Kult Studio & Gallery is a creative studio curating and connecting with artists all over the world. From wall prints to sculptures and original designs, they have an eclectic range of works sure to suit any home.

The team painstakingly curates’ pieces from local and regional artists and illustrators, whether they’re borderline satirical or challenge artistic conventions.

Check out their recent Eh, don’t CB collection – a response to the pandemic by various digital artists. Most of Kult’s pieces cost below $500, but they have an Under $20 collection as well.

Kult Gallery is located at Block C2-5, Emily Hill, 11 Upper Wilkie Road, Singapore 228120. Open from Mon – Fri, 11am – 7pm. Gallery showings on Sat and Sun are by appointment only.

Naiise

Naiise is a creative marketplace where creatives, makers, and customers can connect with each other. The team believes that design should be accessible for everyone to better their lives.

That is why their collection of Art & Prints – ranging from illustrations to posters to wall art – start from as low as $6.

Take a peek at their Go Local curation, specifically for Singaporean artists, and discover unique prints from mooncakes to shophouse fronts.

Naiise has outlets located at Paya Lebar Quarter and Jewel Changi Airport. Details on their outlets can be found here.

Living with art

LivingwithArt was set up in 2003, when owner Zak Lo, a practicing artist himself, wanted to bring more affordable art to Singapore. They boast one of the widest art selections in Singapore, from paintings to sculptures, just to name a few. Looking for something attention grabbing?

Their collection of Prints has got everything, whether it’s pop or psychedelic art. One of their popular artist curations include Andy Warhol , famous for his iconic reproduction of Campbell soup cans. Works from them range from $100 – $1000.

LivingwithArt has a flagship gallery at 315 Outram Road, #02-05, Singapore 169074. Open daily from 11am – 7pm.

The artling

For convenient shopping, browse through established names and emerging artists on The Artling. This online platform lists over 250 galleries and 2500 artists internationally, with new artworks being added to the site daily.

The wide selection of works don’t impede browsing as the site is impeccably organised by medium, material, and category, so you’re sure to find something you like. Works on The Artling range from US$50 – US$5000 (S$70 - S$7,000).

Shop from The Artling here.

Utterly art exhibition space

Tucked away in Chinatown Heritage Centre, Utterly Art Exhibition Space focuses on Singaporean and Southeast Asian artists.

One of Singapore’s most active art spaces, they change their exhibitions fortnightly to highlight a vast spectrum of artists, sculptors, ceramists, and photographers.

Their most recent exhibition was with Gabby Malpas , a New Zealand artist who focuses on still life of flora and fauna. To check out their works, make an appointment to visit.

Utterly Art Exhibition Space is located at 20B Mosque Street, Chinatown Heritage Centre, Level 3, Singapore 059500. Open from Mon – Sat, 2pm – 8pm, and Sun, 2pm – 5.30pm.

Art apart fair

Singapore’s first hotel-based boutique art fair, Art Apart Fair serves as a platform to provide support towards emerging artists in the region.

The fair aims to give artists the opportunity to showcase their work and gain recognition among art lovers and collectors.

And when they aren’t busy with their exhibits, they showcase a selection of regional artists on their website, currently Philippine-based Geovanni Abing and Hong Kong turned Singaporean, Yoko Choi . Works from them range from $800 – $10,000.

The next edition of Art Apart Fair is happening during Singapore Art Week, from 22 – 30 January 2021. More details will be released in the coming months.

Society 6

Society 6 was born in 2009, to provide an open platform for artists to share their art and sell their original designs to customers around the world.

Their wall art collection ranges from regular art prints to metal prints and wood wall art, perfect for any budget or home.

If you're feeling overwhelmed by the selection, check out their Curator's Digest, which highlights rising trends in the art world. Or take their Gallery Wall Quiz to figure out what decor style you're looking for.

Shop at Society6 here.