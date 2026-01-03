Affordable gyms in Singapore for 2026: 10 gym memberships under $100 a month

Thinking about giving your gym membership another shot… or actually using it for once? You're not alone.

With some Singapore gyms charging over $200 a month, you might wonder if the treadmill comes with a personal butler. If all you want is solid equipment and a fair price, there are still options under $100 a month, including pay-per-entry gyms with zero commitment.

Here's our 2026 guide to 10 affordable gyms in Singapore.

# Gym Price From Access Type Best For Key Trade-offs 1 The Gym Pod $7.50 per entry Pay-per-use Privacy lovers, irregular schedules Short sessions, no showers 2 iGym $8 per entry Pay-per-use Casual, time-efficient workouts Shared space, very limited locations 3 ActiveSG Gym $2.50 per entry$15–$30/month Pay-per-entry / Membership Budget-conscious users, off-peak trainers Crowded during peak hours 4 HomeTeamNS Fitness Workz $8.68 per entry~$41/month (members) Pay-per-entry / Membership HomeTeamNS members wanting better amenities Poor value for non-members 5 Safra EnergyOne $8.75 per entry~$45/month (members) Pay-per-entry / Membership Safra members, comfort-focused users Guest rates are much higher 6 Dennis Gym $83/month (12-mo) Membership Strength-focused, late-night trainers Best value requires long commitment 7 Ark Move $90/month Membership No-contract users, beginners Small network, initiation fee 8 24/7 Fitness Singapore $98/month (12-mo) Membership Serious lifters, multi-location access Higher short-term cost 9 Anytime Fitness ~$90/month+ Membership Convenience, outlet near home/work Quality and pricing vary by outlet 10 24X Fitness $97/month (18-mo) Membership Long-term commitment, CBD access High early termination fee

1. The Gym Pod (from $7.50 per entry)

The Gym Pod is the introvert's dream come true: a private, 24-hour container gym you can book whenever inspiration (or guilt) strikes. Instead of navigating a sea of strangers, you get a Pod all to yourself-or, if you're feeling generous, a friend.

With more than 50 Pods around Singapore, you'll find them tucked into both neighbourhoods and city spots. Each Pod is compact but practical, with the essentials: free weights, a squat rack, a treadmill, and sometimes a few specialty Pods for spin or combat workouts.

How much does The Gym Pod cost?

Pricing is flexible, depending on location, timing, and your plan. Here's how it breaks down:

Pay per session:

From $7.50 per 30-minute session (off-peak and less popular locations)

No subscription required; ideal for occasional users

Premium plan:

$12.90/month

Unlocks priority booking, flexible rescheduling, and discounted sessions (as low as $5.25 each)

Starter plan:

$69/month

Includes all Premium perks, plus 10 bundled sessions per month

Power plan:

$149/month

Includes 30 bundled sessions-best for serious regulars

Standard vs Premium: which is cheaper?

The break-even point is 6 sessions a month.

5 sessions or fewer: Standard plan is cheaper

6 sessions or more: Premium plan costs less overall

Sessions

per month Standard

(from $7.50/session) Premium

($12.90 + discounted rates) Starter

(10 sessions) 5 $37.50 $39.15 – 6 $45.00 $44.40 – 8 $60.00 $54.90 – 10 $75.00 $65.40 $69.00

The Starter plan only makes sense if you frequently train during peak hours or at popular locations, where per-session rates are higher. Otherwise, Premium usually works out cheaper.

There's also a Power plan ($149/month) with 30 bundled sessions, but you'll need to go to the gym almost daily to make financial sense. At that price point, traditional gyms may offer better value.

Is The Gym Pod worth it in 2026?

Casual gym-goers who don't want contracts

People who train irregularly or travel often

Anyone who prefers privacy over shared gym spaces

If you're mainly in for the class-based Pods like Spin or Flow, it's worth comparing with class subscription platforms such as ClassPass, which offer more variety across studios.

2. iGym ($8/entry)

If you want maximum flexibility but don't need a private space, iGym is a 24-hour, unmanned gym with pay-per-use entry. Just download the mobile app, top up, and check in by QR code-no contracts, no hidden fees. There are currently two outlets: Bishan and Upper Serangoon.

How much does iGym cost?

Gym charges by time spent per visit:

First hour: $8 per entry

Extra time: $0.50 for every additional 30 minutes (up to 3 hours)

Extended use: After 3 hours, the 4th hour resets to $8

No membership, contracts, or monthly fees required

Payment: Top up via the iGym mobile app; minimum top-up is $10

Example: Two one-hour sessions per week = ~$32/month. Ideal for short, regular workouts.

This pricing structure works well for short, focused workouts. If you train for about an hour each session, costs stay predictable and low.

Is iGym worth it in 2026?

People who want a no-commitment gym option

Casual or time-efficient gym-goers

Anyone living or working near Bishan or Serangoon

Compared to The Gym Pod, iGym is cheaper for regular one-hour sessions, but you'll be sharing equipment with other users and won't get the same level of privacy. If the location works for you, it's a practical and affordable alternative to monthly gym memberships.

3. ActiveSG Gym ($2.50 per entry, $15 to $30 per month)

ActiveSG Gym is the go-to for budget gym-goers in Singapore. With more than 20 outlets islandwide, it's affordable, accessible, and comes with the essentials.

That said, they're also the most crowded gyms on this list. During peak hours, it's common to queue for squat racks, benches and free weights, and you'll need some patience if you're running a structured strength programme.

How much does ActiveSG Gym cost?

Peak access (all opening hours)

Membership Adult (18–54) Student (12–17) / Senior (55+) 1 month $30 $18 6 months $160 ($27/mth) $95 ($16/mth) 12 months $300 ($25/mth) $180 ($15/mth)

Off-peak access (weekdays, opening to 4pm, excluding PHs)

Membership Adult Student / Senior 1 month $15 $9 6 months $40 ($7/mth) $40 ($7/mth) 12 months $80 ($7/mth) $80 ($7/mth)

Pay-per-entry (any time)

$2.50 per entry (Singaporeans & PRs)

$3.30 per entry (standard rate)

$1.50 per entry (students and seniors)

Is ActiveSG Gym worth it in 2026?

Budget-conscious gym-goers

Students and seniors

Anyone with daytime weekday availability

Casual or maintenance training rather than peak-hour lifting

If you can train early on weekdays or during off-peak hours, ActiveSG easily delivers the best cost-to-equipment ratio of any gym in Singapore.

4. HomeTeamNS Fitness Workz (from $8.68 per entry, ~$41 per month for members)

Looking for an upgrade from ActiveSG without the premium price tag? HomeTeamNS Fitness Workz is a solid step up without jumping to commercial gym prices. These gyms are generally less packed, better maintained, and come with nicer amenities. The premium outlets at Khatib and Bedok Reservoir even include steam rooms, which is rare at this price point.

HomeTeamNS Fitness Workz operates 4 gyms in total:

Regular gyms: Balestier and Bukit Batok

Premium gyms: Khatib and Bedok Reservoir

How much does HomeTeamNS Fitness Workz cost?

Pricing depends on membership type and whether you choose off-peak or all-day access. Here's the simplified breakdown for all-club access on a 12-month plan.

All-club access (12-month membership)

Membership type Off-peak All-day HomeTeamNS members $494.54 ($41.21/month) $595.46 ($49.62/month) Safra / PA / CSC / Social members $640.88 ($53.41/month) $741.81 ($61.82/month) Guest $883.10 ($73.59/month) $984.03 ($82.00/month)

Walk-in rates (single entry, all-day)

Membership type Price HomeTeamNS members $8.68 Safra / PA / CSC / Social members $12.92 Guest $21.60

Off-peak hours:

Weekdays 7am-5:15pm

Weekends 7am-1:45pm

Is HomeTeamNS Fitness Workz worth it in 2026?

HomeTeamNS members looking for better facilities without premium pricing

Gym-goers who want less crowding than ActiveSG

Anyone who values amenities like steam rooms

Those with flexible schedules who can maximise off-peak access

If you're a HomeTeamNS member, this is an easy yes. Fitness Workz offers one of the best comfort-to-price ratios among affordable gyms in Singapore.

5. Safra EnergyOne Gym (from $8.75 per entry, ~$45 per month for Safra members)

A step up from HomeTeamNS, Safra EnergyOne offers well-maintained facilities, extras like jacuzzis and steam rooms (where available), and a calmer training environment. They have 7 gyms across Singapore. Member rates start at $45-$54 a month for the main member, with discounts for spouses and young gym-goers. Guests pay much more.

How much does Safra EnergyOne cost?

Walk-in rates

Usage period Safra members Guests Weekdays (off-peak) $8.75 $13.10 Weekdays (peak) $14.20 $21.80 Weekends & PH (all day) $11.50 $17.50

Peak hours: 5pm-10:30pm

Off-peak hours: 6:30am-5pm (weekdays)

Membership rates (inclusive of GST)

Safra's membership pricing changes regularly due to promotions, but these are the typical rates you'll see depending on commitment length.

Membership type 6 months 12 months 18 months Safra member $54/month $50/month $45/month Safra member’s spouse $43/month $40/month $35/month Guest (SG/PR), all-day $80/month $75/month $70/month Guest (SG/PR), off-peak $60/month $55/month $50/month Guest (16–21 years old) $40/month $35/month

All-day access: 6:30am-10:30pm (Punggol outlet opens from 6am)

Off-peak access: Weekdays 6:30am-5pm. Weekends 6:30am-1pm and 8pm-10:30pm

Is Safra EnergyOne worth it in 2026?

Safra members and their spouses

Gym-goers who want nicer amenities without premium-gym pricing

People who prefer less crowded gyms than ActiveSG

Younger members (16-21) looking for affordable all-access gyms

For non-members, the value is less compelling. Guest memberships can cost $70-$80 a month for all-day access, which puts you close to private 24-hour gyms with fewer restrictions.

If you qualify for Safra rates, EnergyOne offers one of the best balance points between price, comfort, and access among affordable gyms in Singapore.

6. Dennis Gym ($83 to $120 per month)

Founded by former Singapore Bodybuilding Federation coach, Dennis Tew, Dennis Gym is a 24-hour strength-focused gym chain with 5 outlets at Farrer Park, Tai Seng, Jurong, Tampines, and Balestier. All locations are open 24/7, making it a solid option for shift workers and late-night trainers.

Dennis Gym places strong emphasis on personal training, but you don't need a trainer to use the space effectively. If you're comfortable training independently, you'll find a wide range of strength and free-weight equipment, including squat racks, benches, machines, and accessories geared towards serious lifting.

Compared to public gyms, Dennis Gym is less crowded and more focused on strength training rather than classes or lifestyle extras. Facilities are practical rather than flashy, and the environment tends to attract regular, goal-driven gym-goers.

How much does Dennis Gym cost?

Commitment period Fee 1 month $120 3 months $280 ($93/month) 6 months $550 ($92/month) 12 months $1,000 ($83/month)

The longer your commitment, the lower your effective monthly cost. The 12-month plan is where Dennis Gym becomes genuinely competitive, bringing it well under the $100-a-month mark.

Is Dennis Gym worth it in 2026?

People who train late at night or early morning

Strength-focused gym-goers who don't need classes

Anyone willing to commit long-term for lower monthly costs

Lifters who want less crowding than ActiveSG

If you know what you're doing in the gym and want round-the-clock access without paying premium-gym prices, Dennis Gym remains one of the best-value strength gyms under $100 a month in Singapore.

Image: Ark Move

7. Ark Move ($90 per month)

Ark Move is a straightforward 24-hour neighbourhood gym chain with 2 outlets at Woodleigh and Jurong Spring Community Club. The big draw: there are no contracts. You pay $90 a month, plus a one-off initiation fee (often discounted during promos), for access to both gyms.

Ark Move gyms are functional and well-equipped for everyday training, with a focus on strength and general fitness rather than classes or premium amenities. While the network is small, the gyms themselves are usually less crowded than public options, especially outside peak hours.

Because there's no contract, you're paying a slight premium on the monthly rate, but you're buying flexibility and simplicity.

Is Ark Move worth it in 2026?

People who want a no-contract gym membership

Beginners who don't want long-term commitments

Residents near Woodleigh or Jurong Spring

Gym-goers who value simple, transparent pricing

If location works for you, Ark Move is a rare option that combines 24-hour access, multi-gym entry, and zero contracts, all while staying under $100 a month.

8. 24/7 Fitness Singapore (formerly GymmBoxx) ($98 to $178 per month)

Formerly known as GymmBoxx, 24/7 Fitness Singapore is a 24-hour heartland gym chain with multiple outlets across the Central/North, East and West. If your workouts revolve around free weights and strength training, this gym will feel right at home. Expect ample squat racks, benches, plates and machines, with fewer frills and distractions. Crowding is generally manageable compared to public gyms, though popular outlets can still get busy during after-work hours.

Because access covers all locations, this gym works well if you live in one area but train near work in another.

While it doesn't offer the polish or lifestyle extras of premium gyms, the spaces are clean, well-maintained, and purpose-built for training. Membership is also priced competitively, especially if you're willing to commit longer-term.

How much does 24/7 Fitness cost?

Commitment period Monthly fee 1 month $178 6 months $128 12 months $98

All plans give you access to every outlet in the network.

Off-peak vs regular access

Regular access: 24/7, all days

Off-peak access:

Weekdays 11pm-4pm

All day on weekends and public holidays

Is 24/7 Fitness worth it in 2026?

Weight-focused gym-goers

People who want 24-hour access across multiple locations

Those willing to commit 12 months to stay under $100 a month

Anyone who values function over aesthetics

If strength training is your priority and you want islandwide access without premium pricing, 24/7 Fitness remains one of the strongest value picks under $100 a month in Singapore.

9. Anytime Fitness (from ~$90 per month)

Anytime Fitness is the 7-Eleven of gyms: everywhere, always open, and easy to access. With 90+ outlets across Singapore, you're rarely far from one, but quality and pricing can vary noticeably between locations.

Some outlets, such as Pasir Panjang and Serangoon NEX, are spacious, well-maintained, and well-equipped. Others can feel more cramped or dated, so it's worth visiting the specific branch you're signing up for before committing.

How much does Anytime Fitness cost?

Pricing is set by individual franchise owners, so there's no single official rate. In general, expect around $90 or more per month, depending on:

Contract length

Ongoing promotions

Whether there's a one-time admin or access-key fee

Longer commitments usually bring the price down, and admin fees are sometimes negotiable, especially during promotional periods.

At the start of the year, Anytime Fitness typically runs New Year promotions. For example, recent campaigns offered around 15 per cent off 12- and 18-month plans at participating outlets.

Some Anytime Fitness memberships give you access to multiple or all outlets after a waiting period, while others limit access to your home gym initially. This varies by location, so you'll need to confirm access terms directly with the branch before signing.

Is Anytime Fitness worth it in 2026?

People who want a gym close to home, work, or both

Those who need reliable 24/7 access

Gym-goers willing to shop around for the best outlet and deal

Anyone who values convenience over luxury amenities

If you find a good outlet and lock in a solid promo, Anytime Fitness offers consistent, round-the-clock access without crossing into premium-gym pricing - just don't assume all branches are created equal.

10. 24X Fitness ($97 to $108 per month)

24X Fitness offers 24-hour access at two central locations: Bugis and Paya Lebar. The gyms are functional and geared towards independent training, with a decent mix of free weights, machines and cardio equipment. Compared to larger chains, the experience is more focused and less crowded, but you're trading off network size and flexibility.

How much does 24X Fitness cost?

Commitment period Monthly fee 18 months $97.01 12 months $107.91

There's also a one-time access key fee of $74.12.

Both plans include a complimentary personal training assessment. Ongoing personal training is optional and charged separately.

What to know before signing up

While the monthly pricing is competitive, 24X Fitness comes with strict contractual terms and conditions. If you cancel before completing your commitment period, you'll be charged an early termination fee of $321.

Depending on how far along you are, it may actually be cheaper to continue paying until the contract ends rather than cancel early.

Is 24X Fitness worth it in 2026?

Gym-goers who are confident they'll stick to a long-term commitment

People who live or work near Bugis or Paya Lebar

Those who want 24/7 access at under $100 a month (on longer plans)

Anyone comfortable with strict cancellation terms

If you're certain about your gym routine and location, 24X Fitness offers solid value. Just be sure you're ready to commit - the exit cost is not forgiving.

Other gym options worth considering in 2026

Not everyone fits neatly into a "cheap gym under $100" category. Depending on how often you work out, where you live, or whether you prefer classes over free weights, some alternatives may make more sense - even if they're slightly pricier or more flexible.

Here are other gym options worth considering if the main 10 don't quite match your lifestyle or workout habits.

Gym / Platform Typical Cost Access Type Best For Key Trade-offs Virgin Active ~$200+/month (lower with promos) Membership Those who use classes, pools, towels, lounges Expensive without promos; not 24/7 Fitness First ~$200+/month Membership Structured classes, premium facilities High monthly cost; long contracts ClassPass ~$49–$159/month (credits-based) Class-based Variety of studios and classes Not ideal for strength training Snap Fitness ~$80–$100/month 24/7 membership Heartland residents wanting Anytime-like access Smaller gyms; outlet quality varies Homeground Gym ~$78–$93/month (promo-dependent) 24/7 membership Strength-focused lifters who want better equipment Limited locations Extreme Fitness ~$80–$95/month (long-term plans) 24/7 membership Hardcore lifters, fewer crowds Fewer outlets; less beginner-friendly Community Club gyms (non-ActiveSG) ~$3–$5/entry Pay-per-entry Very casual users near CCs Limited equipment, short hours Boutique class gyms (trial packs) ~$80–$120 for trial bundles Class-based Short-term motivation boosts Poor value long-term Condo / Workplace gyms Free–$30/month (maintenance fees) Private access Convenience-focused users Limited equipment, no progression Corporate gym subsidies Varies Employer benefit Full-time employees Depends on employer policy

2026 new year gym promotions

Year-end and early January are when gyms in Singapore push their hardest deals. From fee waivers to discounted long-term plans, these New Year promotions can significantly cut your costs - if you know what to look for.

Before you commit, here's a quick overview of the New Year gym promotions in 2026:

Gym Typical New Year Promotion Virgin Active 50% off first 8 weeks Anytime Fitness 10–15% off 12–18 month plans, admin fee waivers Snap Fitness Train free until 2026 / delayed billing ActiveSG Bonus credits or seasonal sign-up perks HomeTeamNS Fitness Workz Member-only discounts refreshed yearly Safra EnergyOne Promo-based membership discounts Ark Move Initiation fee discounts or waivers 24/7 FITNESS Singapore Discounted long-term plans Anytime Fitness (Outlet promos) Free gifts, free months Boutique studios Trial packs or New Year bundles

So, which cheap gym should you choose in 2026?

There's no single "best" cheap gym in Singapore. The right choice depends on how often you work out, when you train, and how much commitment you're comfortable with.

If price matters most, ActiveSG and pay-per-entry gyms like iGym and The Gym Pod keep costs low without locking you in. If you qualify for member rates, HomeTeamNS Fitness Workz and Safra EnergyOne offer better facilities at surprisingly affordable prices. For serious lifters who train regularly, long-term plans at gyms like Dennis Gym or 24/7 Fitness Singapore can bring monthly costs well under $100.

Before you sign anything, think beyond January: check out the crowd, location, and fine print. Tour the gym, hunt for promos, and make sure the contract won't outlast your motivation. Use this guide as a starting point.

Choose the gym that matches your habits, not just your resolutions. Here's to breaking a sweat, not the bank, in 2026.

This article was first published in MoneySmart.