Affordable timepieces under $1.5k to start your watch collection

Since its invention in the 16th century, watches have long moved past its primary function of timekeeping. Watches today are an expression of individual style; they may even tell a personal story, commemorating achievements and milestones through a collection.

Combining a deep appreciation for storied heritage and craftsmanship with a dash of investment potential, building a watch collection can be rewarding. As indulgent as it sounds, starting a watch collection doesn’t have to be extravagant.

If you want to embark on a horological journey, consider these affordable watches to start your watch collection. For under S$1,500, these durable and stylish watches are set to give you a bang for your buck.

Seiko Presage

The Japanese brand that gave the world its first quartz timepiece makes some of the best watches that hold their value.

Besides dependability, Seiko watches are known for their refined designs and artistry, featuring quality materials like stainless steel, titanium, and sapphire crystal. Many of their series, like Presage and Prospex, have garnered strong cult followings through the times.

The Seiko Presage Cocktail Time, inspired by the Japanese tradition of ending the day with a tipple, lets you wear your favourite cocktail on your wrist. These elegant timepieces fashioned after cocktails from popular bars, such as Star Bar in Japan, take you from boardroom to ballroom while offering an excellent price-to-value ratio.

Hamilton Ventura

Back in 1892, the Hamilton Watch Company was best known for keeping time with their railroad pocket watches. After pivoting to making field and pilot wristwatches during the world wars, the watchmaker started to create iconic dress watches and chronographs in the 1950s.

One of which is the asymmetrical designed Hamilton Ventura, the world’s first electrical battery-powered watch. This iconic watch was immortalised by Elvis Presley, who made it its signature timepiece in his 1961 cinematic classic, “Blue Hawaii.”

Tissot PRX Powermatic 80

As the entry-level sister brand to the luxury brand Omega, Tissot boasts a legacy of sports watches and elegant dress watch designs, with less complicated movements but bearing the same reliability.

Among its range, the Tissot PRX -which stands for (P) Precise and (R) Robust with (X) ten atmospheres for depth — is quickly becoming the brand’s defining piece. Housed in a high-quality steel case, the Tissot Powermatic 80 carries the distinctive waffle dial pattern and is equipped with the patented Nivachron™ balance spring.

With its 80-hour power reserve, this timepiece effortlessly marries function and exquisite elegance. An affordable and luxurious looking piece to add to your collection.

Mido Ocean Star

This Swiss watchmaker made its early marks with sporty designs, even pioneering water-resistant technology. Today, Mido is among one of the few recognised leaders in the watch industry, fusing a rich heritage of classic designs with technological advancements.

Fitted with Swiss calibres, Mido's range of dress, dive, and chronograph models packs extraordinary value. Just like its Ocean Star 200C series, which has absolute water tightness, it is one of the best diver's watches. It offers over 80 hours of power reserve and is water resistant up to a depth of 200m. With its ceramic bezel and round markers coated with SuperLuminova, the Ocean Star slightly resembles the Rolex Submariner.

Orient Star Avant-Garde Skeleton

When a watch reveals its inner workings, you can expect quality-make with quality materials, especially when it is a series from their luxury line, the Orient Star. Touted as the rising star of the Japanese watch industry, Orient timepieces are crafted with a high level of attention to detail and craftsmanship.

The Orient Star Skeleton Avant-Garde Blackout boasts a stunning skeletonised dial that reveals part of its exclusive in-house caliber, especially at the nine o’clock position, where you'll get a glimpse of its balance wheel. Its perforated black and red leather strap fully accentuates its avant-garde, stylish and sporty finish.

