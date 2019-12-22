Afternoon tea in Singapore: Where to find the best pastries, scones, and dessert platters in the city

Afternoon teas are such an affordable luxury in sunny Singapore, and don't they just make great escapes from the hectic corporate life?
Now, if only they could be a national past time, just like how the Brits do it.
From three-tiered tea sets to weekend tea buffets, here are 10 gorgeous places in Singapore to catch up with friends and family in the perfect afternoon tête-à-tête.
STRAITSKITCHEN
We start with one of the grand dames of Singapore's hospitality scene.
Take a much needed break on the weekend with the introduction of Grand Hyatt Singapore's new afternoon tea at StraitsKitchen.
Blurring the lines between buffet and afternoon tea (in a great way), Grand Hyatt Singapore invites you to discover Singapore's rich food culture and savour over 60 different local dishes prepared by veteran chefs, all at one very affordable price.
Choose from a wide range of comfortable favourites such as the Beef Rendang, Ayam Buah Keluak, Satay, Laksa, Ice Kachang, and more. How many ways can you say yum?
Available: Sat-Sun 3pm - 5pm
Price: $35++ per adult, $18++ per child (5 - 12 years old)
StraitsKitchen is located at Grand Hyatt Singapore, Lobby Level, 10 Scotts Rd, Singapore 228211, p. +65 6738 1234.
THE ROSE VERANDA
A stalwart in the English tradition of high tea for close to 30 years, Shangri-La Hotel's The Rose Veranda offers guests the flexibility of enjoying an international High Tea Buffet or a traditional Three-Tier Afternoon Tea Set on weekdays.
Paired with an extensive selection of premium teas, the high tea buffet offers a wide variety of European and Asian favourites as well as handcrafted pastries and desserts, with a serving of warm scones, while the three-tier set offers a more traditional fare, with delicacies such as the Smoked Salmon Roll topped with Caviar, Japanese Yuzu Lemon Tart, and Truffle Mushroom Quiche.
For the Month of December, The Rose Veranda will be having two seatings daily for their High Tea Buffet. Do look out for the different timings available.
The Festive High Tea Buffet ($60++ for adults, $30++ for children) runs from 1 December 2019 to 23 December 2019, and 26 December 2019 to 30 December 2019, while the Christmas Eve High Tea Buffet ($88++ for adults, $44++ for children) and the Christmas Day High Tea Buffet ($108++ for adults, $54++ for children) is available on 24 December 2019 and 25 December 2019 respectively.
Available: Mon-Fri 2.30pm - 5pm (Three-Tier Afternoon Tea Set); Mon-Fri 11.30am - 5pm, Sat-Sun & PH 11.30am - 2pm, 3pm - 5.30pm (High Tea Buffet)
Price: $38++ (Three-Tier Afternoon Tea Set); $56++ for adults, $28++ for children ( High Tea Buffet)
The Rose Veranda is located at Mezzanine Level, Tower Wing, Shangri-La Hotel Singapore, 22 Orange Grove Road, Singapore 258350, p. +65 6213 4398.
ANTI:DOTE
Afternoon tea at Anti:dote is chic and stylish - and it's at one of the most accessible locations in town.
The Anti:dote Tea experience is replete with delicious surprises - start on a high note with a treat of 63 dec C organic egg with sea urchin and crispy foie gras or an assortment of steam and fried oriental dim sum.
Then, launch into a marvellous array of sandwiches, petit desserts, and scones across flavours like smoked salmon, ginger duck rillette, muscat vanilla roulade and A:D strawberry ganache bon bon.
Presented in an exquisite white leather jewellery box, munch on them alongside the finest Earl Greys, green teas, and plenty more from TWG.
Doesn't get much fancier than that, does it? Reservations essential.
Available: Mon-Thu 3pm - 5pm, Fri-Sun & PHs 12pm - 2pm, 3pm - 5pm
Price: $45++ per adult, $25++ per child aged 12 and below (special children's tea menu)
Anti:dote is located at Fairmont Singapore, 80 Bras Basah Rd, Singapore 189560, p. +65 6431 5315.
BRASSERIE LES SAVEURS
Craving an afternoon respite from the bustle of Orchard Road? The St. Regis Singapore is more than welcoming with an elegant afternoon of fine tea and tantalizing pastries.
Take a seat under crystal chandeliers and enjoy the French restaurant's signature afternoon tea buffet - a lavish spread of classics, delights and desserts, served on a silver two-tiered stand.
Indulge your sweet cravings with their Chocolate financier with hazelnut cream. For savoury options, there is the Smoked Salmon Blinis or Foie Gras Brioche to keep you satisfied.
Finally, lean back as you sip on the exclusive The St. Regis Singapore Blend by TWG and relax to live music by the hotel's resident pianist.
Available: Mon-Sat 3pm - 5pm, Sun 4pm - 6pm
Price: Weekdays $49++ per person, $24++ per child, Weekends $58++ per person, $29++ per child
Brasserie Les Saveurs is located at The St. Regis Singapore, Lobby Level, 29 Tanglin Road, Singapore 247911, p. +65 65066860.
THE LOBBY LOUNGE, INTERCONTINENTAL SINGAPORE
The elegant Lobby Lounge beautifully encapsulates InterContinental Singapore's modernity while still maintaining an alluring old-world charm.
Set in the heart of the hotel, the sunlight filling the space and live music makes it ideal for enjoying its daily Classic Afternoon Tea: Revelry - a three-tiered showcase of exquisite Northern European inspired treats like the Vanilla Mousse Financier Cake, Dark Chocolate Mousse with Lingonberry Confit, Salmon Gravlax with Fennel and Dutch Cucumber, and the Eclair with Foie Gras Mousse and Grape Compote, all while sipping on the finest loose-leaf teas and coffee with unlimited ice cream.
Available: Mon-Thu 2pm - 5pm, Fri-Sun & PH 1pm - 3pm, 3.30pm - 5.30pm
Price: $88++ for two persons (a champagne option available at $118++ for two)
InterContinental Singapore is located at 80 Middle Rd, Singapore 188966, p. +65 6825 1008.
LOBBY LOUNGE, THE WESTIN SINGAPORE
Sip a soothing cup of tea with the picturesque Marina Bay in front of you, and watch the world go by from one of the highest hotel lobbies in Singapore.
The Lobby Lounge's Seafood Afternoon Tea at The Westin Singapore offers you a three-course set.
Starting with a whole Lobster Thermidor and Freshly-Shucked Oysters, pick from a wide range of savory delights such as the Crab Tartare on Melba Toast and Clam Ceviche Shooter.
The refreshed menu also presents an assortment of house-made chocolates, petit cakes and tartlets like the Almond Blueberry Financier, Hazelnut Dacquoise and Yuzu Crunch.
Available: Mon-Fri 2.30pm - 5pm, Sat-Sun 2pm - 4pm, 4.30pm - 6.30pm
Price: $45++ with pot of TWG tea
The Lobby Lounge is located at The Westin Singapore, Level 32, 12 Marina View, Asia Square Tower 2, Singapore 018961, p. +65 6922 6988.
10 SCOTTS
Also from Grand Hyatt, this weekday afternoon tea with a view of their two-storey cascading waterfall takes place at the award-winning 10 SCOTTS.
Pour over locally and internationally-inspired treats semi-buffet style, with Scones, Cold Cuts, homemade Chicken Liver Pate and indulgent whole cakes to be paired with free-flow TWG teas or coffee.
Available: Daily 12pm - 2.30pm, 3pm - 5pm
Price: $52++ per adult, $32++ per child
10 SCOTTS is located at Grand Hyatt, 10 Scotts Rd, Singapore 228211, p. +65 6732 1234.
WOOBAR
For a more unique and glamorous afternoon tea experience, head to Sentosa for an idyllic tête-à-tête with your best pals at WOOBAR.
Creatively quaint and colourful, the menu items come bursting with flavour and are made for sharing - Foie Gras Doughnuts, Beetroot Goat Cheese Mille-feuille, or select from dainty treats like Pink Chocolate Cremeux, Red Velvet Lamington, and signature raspberry W Macaroons.
The Instagram moment here, of course, is when these fun culinary creations are served in a standing decorative silver birdcage.
Don't forget the magical teas either. With blends like Jasmine Monkey King and handmade Chinese tea flowers that bloom in your pot, prepared to be very, very impressed.
Available: Daily 3pm - 5pm
Price: Weekdays $65++ per cage (good for 2), Weekends $75++ per cage (good for 2)
WOOBAR is located at W Singapore - Sentosa Cove, Lobby Level, 21 Ocean Way, Singapore 098374, p. +65 6808 7258.
TEA LOUNGE AT REGENT SINGAPORE
Afternoon tea in a contemporary colonial garden setting?
Here, culinary Olympian Pastry Chef Alex Chong unleashes a magnificent interactive table with chefs sculpting desserts and building edible magic from scratch.
Weekdays see a Three-tier Afternoon Tea with seasonal finger sandwiches, quiches, signature butter and mixed fruit scones.
On weekends, come for the High Tea Buffet where the culinary team will deliver contemporary tastes of from western and eastern influences.
Available: Mon-Fri 12pm - 5pm, Sat-Sun 12pm - 2.30pm, 3pm - 5.30pm
Price: Weekdays $45++ per person, $22.50++ per child, Weekends $65++ per person, $32.50++ per child
Tea Lounge at Regent Singapore is located at 1 Cuscaden Rd, Singapore 249715, p. +65 6725 3246.
FENNEL CAFE AT POLLEN
After taking a long walk to smell the flowers and see the plants at Gardens by the Bay's renowned Flower Dome, why not hang on to the experience and swing by Fennel Cafe at Pollen for a Mediterranean Afternoon Tea?
Surround yourself with a lush garden as you nibble on six dainty sweets and six savouries, from assorted open-faced Sandwiches, Sourdough Chips with Red Pepper Hummus and Mushroom Croquette with Piquillo Pepper to Lime Choux Buns, Valencia Orange Financiers, and Citrus and Dark Chocolate Scones.
There is also a selection of floral teas and coffee to choose from.
Available: Wed-Mon 3pm - 5pm
Price: S$38++ per person
Pollen is located at Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953, p. +65 6604 9988.
This article was first published in City Nomads.