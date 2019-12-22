Afternoon tea in Singapore: Where to find the best pastries, scones, and dessert platters in the city

Afternoon teas are such an affordable luxury in sunny Singapore, and don't they just make great escapes from the hectic corporate life?

Now, if only they could be a national past time, just like how the Brits do it.

From three-tiered tea sets to weekend tea buffets, here are 10 gorgeous places in Singapore to catch up with friends and family in the perfect afternoon tête-à-tête.

STRAITSKITCHEN

We start with one of the grand dames of Singapore's hospitality scene.

Take a much needed break on the weekend with the introduction of Grand Hyatt Singapore's new afternoon tea at StraitsKitchen.

Blurring the lines between buffet and afternoon tea (in a great way), Grand Hyatt Singapore invites you to discover Singapore's rich food culture and savour over 60 different local dishes prepared by veteran chefs, all at one very affordable price.

Choose from a wide range of comfortable favourites such as the Beef Rendang, Ayam Buah Keluak, Satay, Laksa, Ice Kachang, and more. How many ways can you say yum?

Available: Sat-Sun 3pm - 5pm

Price: $35++ per adult, $18++ per child (5 - 12 years old)

StraitsKitchen is located at Grand Hyatt Singapore, Lobby Level, 10 Scotts Rd, Singapore 228211, p. +65 6738 1234.

THE ROSE VERANDA

A stalwart in the English tradition of high tea for close to 30 years, Shangri-La Hotel's The Rose Veranda offers guests the flexibility of enjoying an international High Tea Buffet or a traditional Three-Tier Afternoon Tea Set on weekdays.

Paired with an extensive selection of premium teas, the high tea buffet offers a wide variety of European and Asian favourites as well as handcrafted pastries and desserts, with a serving of warm scones, while the three-tier set offers a more traditional fare, with delicacies such as the Smoked Salmon Roll topped with Caviar, Japanese Yuzu Lemon Tart, and Truffle Mushroom Quiche.

For the Month of December, The Rose Veranda will be having two seatings daily for their High Tea Buffet. Do look out for the different timings available.

The Festive High Tea Buffet ($60++ for adults, $30++ for children) runs from 1 December 2019 to 23 December 2019, and 26 December 2019 to 30 December 2019, while the Christmas Eve High Tea Buffet ($88++ for adults, $44++ for children) and the Christmas Day High Tea Buffet ($108++ for adults, $54++ for children) is available on 24 December 2019 and 25 December 2019 respectively.

Available: Mon-Fri 2.30pm - 5pm (Three-Tier Afternoon Tea Set); Mon-Fri 11.30am - 5pm, Sat-Sun & PH 11.30am - 2pm, 3pm - 5.30pm (High Tea Buffet)

Price: $38++ (Three-Tier Afternoon Tea Set); $56++ for adults, $28++ for children ( High Tea Buffet)

The Rose Veranda is located at Mezzanine Level, Tower Wing, Shangri-La Hotel Singapore, 22 Orange Grove Road, Singapore 258350, p. +65 6213 4398.

ANTI:DOTE

Afternoon tea at Anti:dote is chic and stylish - and it's at one of the most accessible locations in town.

The Anti:dote Tea experience is replete with delicious surprises - start on a high note with a treat of 63 dec C organic egg with sea urchin and crispy foie gras or an assortment of steam and fried oriental dim sum.

Then, launch into a marvellous array of sandwiches, petit desserts, and scones across flavours like smoked salmon, ginger duck rillette, muscat vanilla roulade and A:D strawberry ganache bon bon.

Presented in an exquisite white leather jewellery box, munch on them alongside the finest Earl Greys, green teas, and plenty more from TWG.

Doesn't get much fancier than that, does it? Reservations essential.

Available: Mon-Thu 3pm - 5pm, Fri-Sun & PHs 12pm - 2pm, 3pm - 5pm

Price: $45++ per adult, $25++ per child aged 12 and below (special children's tea menu)

Anti:dote is located at Fairmont Singapore, 80 Bras Basah Rd, Singapore 189560, p. +65 6431 5315.

BRASSERIE LES SAVEURS

Craving an afternoon respite from the bustle of Orchard Road? The St. Regis Singapore is more than welcoming with an elegant afternoon of fine tea and tantalizing pastries.