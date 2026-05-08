Tackling a super-aged society: Age Well Neighbourhood scheme expands to Bedok, Bukit Panjang and Tiong Bahru-Redhill

Seniors living in Bedok, Bukit Panjang and Tiong Bahru-Redhill will soon be able to enjoy enhanced care services and senior-friendly infrastructure.

These three areas have been designated as Age Well Neighbourhoods (AWNs), said Minister for Health and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Ong Ye Kung at the Community Care workplan seminar organised by the Agency for Integrated Care on Thursday (May 7).

The initiative, first announced by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during the 2025 National Day Rally, designated Toa Payoh as the first AWN site.

Together, the four neighbourhoods will benefit over 110,000 seniors, said a joint statement by the ministries of health, national development and transport on Thursday.

AWNs will be rolled out progressively in towns with a higher proportion of seniors.

It aims to boost community-led support for seniors by improving Active Ageing Centres (AACs), enhanced Home Personal Care (HPC+), Community Health Posts (CHPs) and senior-friendly infrastructure.

Seniors will also enjoy improved accessibility to active ageing programmes with the opening of additional AAC touchpoints in the next two years.

Moreover, these centres allow seniors to take up responsibilities such as delivering meals, being medical escorts, and befriending those who need extra help, said Ong.

"This may be the best form of active ageing, and a key focus area for us," he added.

Seniors who are frail can also enjoy greater support during after-hours with new HPC+ features.

These include care staff based within AWNs who can assist seniors with activities and their daily needs.

Expanded HPC+ offerings in AWNs will be available from the first half of 2027 in Bukit Panjang and Tiong Bahru-Redhill, and from the second half of 2027 in Bedok.

These improvements are coming online as Singapore reaches super-aged status.

"We have crossed the critical juncture. As of now, more than 21% of our citizens are age 65 and above," said Ong.

Enhancements in Toa Payoh

Toa Payoh will see multiple upgrades in the next two years.

Three enhanced CHPs already began operating in January this year.

By March 2027, seven new AAC touchpoints will open in the neighbourhood, while expanded HPC+ services will start in the second half of 2026.

Meanwhile, senior-friendly infrastructure upgrades — such as the Silver Upgrading Programme, Friendly Streets, lift enhancements to pedestrian bridges, and estate renewal works — will continue through 2030.

Therapeutic and sensory gardens will also be introduced in parks in Toa Payoh to create a more age-friendly environment for seniors.

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com