Ah ma on stilts, Singlish-speaking ringmaster: I went to a Singapore-themed circus, is it worth checking out?

When was the last time you watched something that truly captivated you?

A circus show might not be the first thing that comes to mind in Singapore — after all, it's not a form of entertainment that you'd normally find here.

As someone who has never been to an actual circus, I could only draw images from what I've seen on television — clowns, acrobats, maybe a lion or two and a big fancy striped circus tent.

So when I heard about Lai Frisque Yi Xia Leh! — a uniquely Singapore-themed circus performance happening here on our shores, I was intrigued as to how it would differ from my expectations of a traditional circus.

I mean, how 'Singaporean' can a circus be? There was only one way to find out.

What is Lai Frisque Yi Xia Leh!

Said to be the largest-scale local circus show in Singapore, Lai Frisque Yi Xia Leh! is taking place at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre from now until Dec 15.

Organised by the Circus Academy of Singapore, the 90-minute show is directed by Singapore-born acrobat Beverly Wan, who hopes to showcase Singaporean artistry and nurture homegrown talents through this production.

The performance will include a variety of modern circus acts such as aerial and acrobatic acts, contortion, fire-spinning and more — with a local twist.

According to the 27-year-old director, 'frisque' essentially means being lively and having fun, which is what she wants the audience to experience when they're watching the show — hence the name Lai Frisque Yi Xia Leh!.

The performances

As we sat down for the performance, I was thankful that it's located somewhere with ample air-conditioning so we could fully enjoy the show without worrying about the heat and humidity. I was always under the impression that circus shows were held outdoors under a big top.

The moment the show started, it completely shattered my expectations of what a traditional circus should be — and not in a bad way.

While the host was dressed like a classic ringmaster, he greeted and engaged with the audience in full-fledged Singlish.

This was refreshing and brought a feeling of familiarity.

It created a fun contrast that really set the tone for what the rest of the show was going to be like — a truly Singaporean take on circus performances.

Throughout the rest of the show, the local flair remained strong with many relatable Singaporean themes woven into the performances.

Think acrobats dressed as weary CBD workers fighting over MRT seats, a naggy ah ma on stilts popping in every now and then to rant about "young people nowadays" and even ah bengs tumbling around to local rapper Shigga Shay's hit song, Tapau.

The audience lit up with laughter every time these familiar scenarios played out.

At one point, I even overheard an expat sitting next to me comment that it's nice to see this side of Singapore — which honestly felt like it was exactly what the performance was trying to achieve.

Not only does it resonate with the local audience, it also brought out the quirks and charms of Singaporean everyday life to those who aren't familiar with it.

There were also many moments that made both my heart and jaw drop — like when they tossed a little girl across the stage and when an aerial performer 'dropped' from the suspended aerial silks.

I wasn't alone in this — there were several instances where audible gasps could be heard from all around me.

Of course, the performance also had moments where it stayed true to the vibe of a traditional circus performance — like acrobatic acts and contortionists dressed in sparkly show outfits.

There were also guest performers — including Kris Madden from the world-renowned Cirque du Soleil.

While the acts weren't flawless, and there were moments when the performers encountered minor hiccups, they still handled it professionally and the show carried on.

These small moments didn't seem to bother the audience (myself included) — and they received roaring cheers and applause at the end, including a standing ovation.

The performers

The cast of Lai Frisque Yi Xia Leh! is almost entirely local — with 99 per cent of them being homegrown talents.

The youngest performer is only 10 years old.

Upon chatting with some of them after the show, I learnt that most of the cast members aren't full-time performers, with some holding day jobs as engineers and social workers, and others were students.

Most of them applied for leave just to participate in this production, juggling their day jobs with their circus commitments purely out of passion.

While speaking with them, there was one ironic tidbit that I discovered — many of them are actually afraid of heights.

And yes, this includes the acrobats and trapeze performers who were suspended in the air and flying across the stage just moments ago.

But for many of them, most of the fear dissipates while they're performing.

When asked how they overcame this fear, they had a unanimous answer: "It's mostly the trust between us."

I would say that these mutual feelings of trust and passion between the cast members definitely reflected in the show — where they exuded chemistry and energy.

My first circus show: yay or nay?

In my opinion, Lai Frisque Yi Xia Leh! is definitely worth catching.

It was a great experience as my first-ever circus show, and I think the uniquely Singaporean touches really make the audience feel a strong sense of familiarity that allows us to fully immerse ourselves in the show in a way no other traditional circus show would be able to.

It felt as if I was watching my friends perform — even though they were all strangers.

To me, it wasn't just about being wowed by the acts, I was also thoroughly entertained by the comedic moments and very relatable local themes — which I think even those who aren't particularly big on circus acts would genuinely enjoy as well.

Tickets for the show range from $58 to $148.

More information can be found on Sistic and Marina Bay Sands' website.

Address: 10 Bayfront Ave, Sands Expo and Convention Center Level 1, Hall B, Singapore 018956

Hours: 7.30pm (Thu and Fri), 2pm and 7pm (Sat and Sun)

