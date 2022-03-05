AIA is one of the biggest insurance companies in Singapore but is their travel insurance worth it?

AIA may be one of the big insurance companies in Singapore, but AIA travel insurance has yet to be everyone’s go-to before jetting off on their latest holidays.

Unlike many of their competitors (even the massive brand names like NTUC Income), AIA has not really upped its travel insurance game to appeal to modern travellers savvy enough to do price comparisons, find the best promotions and buy the best deal they can find online.

As you’ll see in this article, AIA travel insurance still has some way to go before they can get a decent foothold in the competitive travel insurance space.

AIA travel insurance at a glance

AIA travel insurance is marketed under the brand AIA Around The World Plus and comes in three varieties: Classic, Deluxe and Premier. Here’s a look at how they stack up:

Travel insurance plan AIA Around the World Plus Classic AIA Around the World Plus Deluxe AIA Around the World Plus Premier Price for one week (Asean) $37.30 $53.50 $76.65 Price for one week (Asia) $55.45 $73.60 $105.90 Price for one week (worldwide) $75.60 $92.80 $123 Promotion No promotions at the moment Medical expenses (overseas) $200,000 $500,000 $2,000,000 Emergency medical evacuation $500,000 Unlimited Unlimited Personal accident (death & TPD) $150,000 $200,000 $500,000 Travel delay ($100 every six hours) $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 Trip cancellation $5,000 $10,000 $15,000 Baggage delay ($200 every six hours) $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 Baggage loss/damage $3,000 $5,000 $8,000 Adventure activities covered? Yes Yes Yes

AIA travel insurance promotion

AIA travel insurance is one of the more expensive options out there, with a week’s coverage in ASEAN costing a whopping $37, which is way higher than the typical $20 to $25 range.

Unlike its competitors, AIA does not seem to give out promo codes or do frequent promotions. It’s a shame, because without promotions, these prices are far from competitive.

Then again, AIA travel insurance is also sold by its insurance agents so you might be able to wrangle a promo code or freebie out of an agent – who knows?

For those who would rather buy online, you can keep track of the latest AIA travel insurance promotions on their travel insurance page.

What does AIA travel insurance cover?

With prices like these, I’m inclined to dismiss AIA travel insurance, unless they have some redeeming feature such as above-average benefits, or are known for rendering excellent emergency assistance.

Unfortunately, they don’t (to my knowledge anyway).

For the “cheap” basic plan, benefits are only so-so. For example, the evacuation benefit limit is $500,000 – while some insurers offer unlimited evacuation even for their most basic plans.

At this price point, you can actually opt for a higher-tier plan with another travel insurance provider to get much more bang for your buck. AIA’s travel insurance plans also does not offer any Covid-19 coverage, not even as an add-on option. If you do get thrown the Covid-19 curveball, you’re going to find yourself caught in a nightmare.

That said, AIA does offer some of the highest compensation limits for lost/damaged items – up to $800 per item or set – so if insuring your Chanel bag and matching luggage set is your number one priority, then by all means get this plan.

Another good thing about AIA is that they cover plenty of adventure activities. Here’s what the policy wording explicitly states:

Outdoor activity Covered by AXA Smart Traveller plans? Hot air balloon Not stated Scuba diving Yes (up to 30m) Skiing and other ice/snow sports Yes (within approved areas of ski resorts) Hiking or trekking Yes (up to 3,000m) Mountaineering or outdoor rock climbing Yes (up to 3,000m) Marathons and other competitions Yes (excluding biathlons, triathlons and ultra marathons) Jet skiing Not stated White water rafting Yes (up to grade three) Skydiving Not stated Paragliding, hang gliding or parachuting Not stated Bungee jumping Not stated

Generally, AIA travel insurance covers activities that are open to public and can be done with a licensed tour operator.

AIA travel insurance claim procedure

AIA Customer Care hotline: Call AIA at 1800 248 8000 (Singapore) or +65 6248 8000 (overseas) from 8.45am to 5.30pm on weekdays.

Online claims: Fill in and submit documents through the AIA travel claim form here. You will need your mobile phone as AIA will send you a one-time password to log into the system.

Otherwise, you can email sg.eCare@aia.com and a customer service rep will be in touch to follow up on your case.

In-person claims: Contact your AIA insurance agent and they will follow up with you on your claims.

Alternatively, visit the AIA Customer Service Centre at 1 Finlayson Green, Singapore 049246 (open 8.45am to 5.30pm on weekdays) or 3 Tampines Grande, Singapore 528799 (open 9am to 5pm on weekdays).

Things to note: You can download the AIA Assist / Around the World claim form from the AIA forms library.

Conclusion: Should you buy AIA travel insurance?

Sorry to be harsh, but no, unless you like throwing your money away.

AIA travel insurance is more expensive than average, yet doesn’t offer anything above and beyond its competitors. On the contrary, coverage is slightly poorer on the basic plan. On top of that, the lack of Covid-19 coverage is definitely worrying if you’re travelling in the midst of the pandemic.

Apart from price and value, I also think the online customer journey also needs to be improved. There is very little information and support for someone who is interested to buy travel insurance online. The claims system is also a bit of a hassle.

I suspect AIA is very much an old school insurance company in that most actions are done through agents. So unless you have a longstanding relationship with your AIA insurance agent, maybe give this one a miss.

