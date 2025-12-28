Aion V Luxury review: Vitality, versatility and value for money

GAC’s Aion V is a Category A electric SUV which is all about V - vitality, versatility and value for money.

It has a few other “vees” to its name - very comfortable, very practical and very roomy. It is also very driveable as an EV for everyday use by everybody - from a young family of four to a young-senior of one, which would be fifty-something me.

Aion is the mass-market brand of China’s GAC (Guangzhou Automobile Group Company), which is one of the biggest EV makers in China.

Aion under Vincar Group has been growing bigger in our Little Red Dot, where it became the country’s third best-selling EV brand in 2024, driven by the cost-effective Y Plus. Not bad at all in a small market with big prices and huge competition.

“Cheap and good” is hard to achieve when Cat A COE is expensive, but somehow Aion is able to stretch a budget to buy an EV which is cheap and great.

Other than the Aion V in Singapore, there is also the Aion Y mentioned earlier. The V is an SUV and the Y is an MPV, but both Aions have the X factor that makes them likeable.

Indeed, it’s very easy to like the Aion V at first sight.

According to Aion designers, the design of the V SUV combines prehistoric with futuristic. Maybe they visualised Jurassic Park in a public carpark, because they describe the V styling as inspired by the Tyrannosaurus Rex.

The headlights and tail-lights try to look like the claws of the T-Rex, while the strong body lines and big 19-inch “feet” are meant to look as powerful as the T-Rex, without scaring children and other theme-park visitors on a deserted island.

The V also has an [AION] emblem on its grille-less nose, which is a new sign of the automaker putting itself out there, in a brave and busy new world where many Chinese SUV models are starting to look samey.

To my eyes at least, the Aion V doesn’t have the face of a dinosaur. The only thing here and now that looks like an old dino is me, a Chinese uncle beside the stylo Chinese youngster on wheels.

This is a classic SUV shape - boxy, upright, rugged, and ready to bash through any jungle, concrete or Jurassic. But the Aion V has its own delightful design character. It’s an SUVV in a sea of SUVs.

The roof rails could work as weapons in a kung fu movie or help carry a box of props for the same show. The checkered-flag motif on the C-pillar could encourage an off-road race in the countryside. The fenders are chunky and funky. The 19-inch alloy wheels are chunky and funky, too.

Even the body colour is outdoorsy - it’s called Sahara Sand. The Aion V is also available in other colours for aspiring adventurers, such as Volcano Orange, Glacier White and Everest Grey.

Speaking of Mount Everest, the V is quite a mountain compared to the hills of crossovers out there. It is 4.6 metres long, with a wheelbase (2775 mm) to match. This is a big car in a small city.

The T-Rex claws from the headlights reappear on the tail-lights. In the dark, these are stylish and not scary at all, unlike a big bad dinosaur.

The boot is spacious (427 litres) and squarish, making it perfect for household duties. It also has a multi-purpose floorboard to organise your stuff in the trunk. The tailgate is electrically operated, with a nifty graphic on the dashboard display that is in sync with the opening/closing action.

Seated behind the wheel of the V, three other “vees” pop up in my mind.

GV - Gold Class seats, thanks to the ventilation settings, massage function and in-car snoozing mode called “Front Row Bed”, zzz.

LV - premium quality, which is evident in the soft-touch middle section of the dashboard; the buttery upholstery of the seats and doors; and the tasteful chrome trim on the cupholders, centre console and door panels. Even the action of the power-window switches and door openers feels pretty premium.

MTV - entertainment, courtesy of the onboard infotainment with nine loud-enough speakers.

The coolest feature in the V lounge is literally very cool, namely the mini-fridge, which can be set cold enough to keep ice cream frozen. It can also work as a cooler box to keep drinks cold. It can even work as a warmer to keep your food hot.

Whether it’s mala soup or Mixue sundae, your tapao to feed your hungry family could be kept in this fridge-cum-heater, but not both at the same time, of course.

The main screen is a high-res 14.6-inch device, which provides plenty of space for apps, icons and infographics. The system supports Apple CarPlay for iPhones.

Everything is pretty logical and well-organised, with frequently-used functions accessed at the bottom of the touchscreen, such as air-con, all-round parking camera system, and essential vehicle settings.

The 8.8-inch display directly in front of the driver is also logical and well-organised. The important info such as speed, range and driving mode is presented clearly, while secondary info such as audio, tyre pressures and trip data is easy to read at a glance.

The Smart Drive motion picture which shows surrounding traffic movements and potential obstacles is useful sometimes, but looking out through the windows all the time is probably the safest thing to do while driving the V.

Thankfully, there are physical stalks for the wipers and Drive selector, plus actual buttons for operating the power windows.

The only things I might wish for are a glovebox in addition to the underconsole tray, and tilt adjustment for the driver’s seat squab in addition to the other power adjustments. I also wish to keep some ice cream for myself in the mini-fridge.

And I would love to enjoy the dessert in the backseat, which is very roomy.

Not only can a national basketball player park his head, legs and shoulders comfortably in here, but there’s enough footwell space for a little game of two-man football. This indoor “football field” is easily accessible too, thanks to a flat floor and rear doors that open wide to almost 90 degrees.

I’m a lazy spectator rather than a sporty sportsman, so I also appreciate the comfortable backseats. They have plush leather cushioning, individual recline and a generous centre armrest for that lounge feel. It even turns into a makeshift sky lounge when you open the powered sunshade that reveals the panoramic glass roof.

If I’m a lounge manager working on my laptop, the seatback’s built-in table is exactly what I need. It’s sturdy and spacious, and way better than the meal tray on board premium economy.

Travelling on the road in the V, two aspects are impressive.

Firstly, the car’s electric performance in Singapore is sensible and user-friendly.

The possible range on a full battery could exceed 500 kilometres if you try to drive gently in the city, but getting over 400 kilometres consistently every day, everywhere is easy even if you don’t try to save energy on the move. Admittedly, this 100kW car is not very fast when rushing on the highway, but it recharges very fast via 180kW DC where available. At this charging rate, the Aion V could add 300 km of range in 15 minutes.

So, range anxiety won’t be an issue with the Aion V in small Singapore, where EV charging booths continue to mushroom with encouragement from the authorities.

The car’s point-to-point performance is more than adequate, especially between standstill and 60 km/h, which would cover most traffic situations in Singapore.

Secondly, this car is such a comfortable cruiser.

The suspension is smooth and stable, even when the road surface is rough. The ride is quiet, even on 225/45 19-inch tyres, and the interior insulation against the busy external world is excellent. Making the V cruise even more comfortable is the driver’s seat. It provides plenty of space, good support and great visibility.

In conclusion, the Aion V Luxury is very comfortable, very distinctive and very sensible. It is also packed with value, vitality and versatility. Driving from point A to point B is way less interesting than driving from point A to point V with Aion.

This article was first published in Motorist.