Air fryer magic: Easy veggie dishes to win over picky eaters

Got a picky eater at home who won't touch their veggies? Well, the air fryer might just be your new best mate. Out of all the housewarming gifts I've ever received, the air fryer is hands down my fave. It's a champion at delivering crispy, delicious food with less oil, making it a perfect ally in the fight to convert veggie sceptics (like my husband) into fans.

Here are some of my go-to veggie dishes that are dead easy to whip up using an air fryer.

Frittata

What you need: Eggs, milk, cheese, bell peppers, spinach, tomatoes, salt, pepper, any other veggies you love.

How to make: Making a frittata in the air fryer is super simple. Whisk together a bunch of eggs, a splash of milk, and your choice of seasonings. Throw in your favourite veggies (think bell peppers, spinach, and tomatoes) and some cheese if you're feeling indulgent. Pour the mixture into a greased air fryer pan and cook at 180°C for about 15 to 20 minutes, or until the eggs are set and the top is golden.

The combination of eggs and cheese creates a rich, savoury dish that masks the taste of the veggies, making it a hit even with the fussiest eaters. Frittatas are packed with protein from the eggs, vitamins and fibre from the veggies, and calcium if you throw in some cheese. Plus, you can sneak in extra greens without anyone being the wiser.

Crispy kale

What you need: Fresh kale, olive oil, seasoning (such as garlic powder, paprika, or salt).

How to make: For crispy kale, toss fresh kale leaves with a bit of olive oil and your choice of seasoning (garlic powder, paprika, or a pinch of salt work well). Lay the leaves out in a single layer in the air fryer and cook at 160°C for five to seven minutes. Keep an eye on them - they can go from crispy to chao ta pretty quickly!

Kale might be known as a superfood, but it's got an acquired taste, which is why some aren't too keen on this nutrient-packed veggie. The air fryer transforms kale into a crispy, chip-like snack that's both addictive and guilt-free.

It's a brilliant way to introduce veggies in a fun, familiar form. Kale is a nutritional powerhouse, packed with vitamins A, C, and K, plus antioxidants. Its benefits include improved eye health, reduced inflammation, and lower cholesterol levels.

Stuffed sweet potatoes

What you need: Sweet potatoes, black beans, corn, cheese, salsa, optional toppings like avocado or sour cream.

How to make: Start by piercing the sweet potatoes with a fork and cooking them in the air fryer at 200°C for about 25 minutes, or until tender. Once they're done, cut them open and fluff the insides with a fork. Top with a mixture of black beans, corn, cheese, and your favourite salsa. Pop them back in the air fryer for another five minutes to warm everything through.

Stuffed sweet potatoes have a sweet, hearty flavour and when paired with cheesy, savoury toppings, make for an irresistible snack. Sweet potatoes are rich in beta-carotene and fibre, while black beans and corn provide a solid boost of fibre and protein.

Jalapeño poppers

What you need: Jalapeños, cream cheese, cheddar cheese, garlic powder, breadcrumbs.

How to make: Slice the jalapeños in half and remove the seeds (be careful - wear gloves if you're sensitive to spice). Mix cream cheese with shredded cheddar and a sprinkle of garlic powder, then spoon this mix into the jalapeño halves. Top with breadcrumbs and air fry at 180°C for about 10 minutes, or until the tops are golden and the cheese is bubbling.

These poppers bring a hit of vitamin C from the jalapeños and a dose of calcium from the cheese. The creamy, cheesy filling balances the spicy jalapeños, turning them into a party snack that everyone will rave about.

Curried cauliflower

What you need: Cauliflower florets, olive oil, curry powder.

How to make: Toss cauliflower florets with olive oil and curry powder. Spread them in the air fryer basket and cook at 200°C for about 15 minutes, shaking the basket halfway through to ensure even cooking.

The spicy, aromatic curry powder boosts the bland flavour of cauliflower, making it much more appealing to non-veggie lovers. This dish works as a side or a snack and is low in calories and high in vitamins C and K.

Vegetable tempura fritters

What you need: Flour, corn-starch, baking powder, vegetables (carrots, bell peppers, zucchini), salt, pepper.

How to make: Mix flour, corn-starch, and baking powder to create a batter. Dip your choice of veggies (carrots, bell peppers, and zucchini are all winners) into the batter, and then air fry at 200°C for about 10 minutes, or until golden and crispy.

These tempura fritters offer a good dose of vitamins and fibre from the veggies and, since they use less oil, they're a healthier alternative to traditional deep-fried tempura. They're perfect for dipping in sweet or spicy sauces.

