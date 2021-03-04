AirAsia Food delivery promos and deals 2021

Food delivery companies are probably seeing red now that budget airlines AirAsia has officially joined the competition as of yesterday (March 2).

Known as AirAsia Food, this overseas expansion to Singapore is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to generate alternative, non-airline revenue streams during Covid-19.

80 confirmed restaurants, over 300 more in the pipeline

At press time, AirAsia Food has over 20 restaurants listed on their platform, including Swee Choon Tim Sum Restaurant, No Signboard Seafood, The Shepherd’s Pie, Maki-san and Pizza Express.

Around 300 more restaurants are said to be in the process of being included, with some 500 delivery riders already on board.

AirAsia Food’s delivery radius

According to Straits Times, most major food delivery players like Deliveroo and Foodpanda deliver within a restricted radius of 2km to 6km, while GrabFood delivers islandwide for only selected partners.

AirAsia Food, on the other hand, delivers a maximum distance of 20km away from listed restaurants and promises to deliver all food orders within an hour.

Cheaper delivery fees

The Malaysian budget airline strives to provide the most affordable service in the market, charging restaurants a 15 per cent commission per delivery. Their rates are lower than GrabFood, Foodpanda and Deliveroo, which ranges between 25 and 35 per cent.

Lower commission fees mean more savings passed on to consumers. That being said, its delivery fee will be 5per cent lower for customers as compared to other platforms.

How to order

Users can order via the webpage: airasia.com/food or the AirAsia mobile app, which is free to download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

With each order, customers can earn reward points that can be redeemed for AirAsia flights (once this whole Covid-19 situation is done and dusted, that is).

Promotions

As this platform is still pretty new, there aren’t many promo codes or deals as of now. However, you can still take advantage of their very attractive introductory offer: Unlimited free delivery for orders within 8km for two weeks from now until March 16, 2021.